Angel Reese Rocks A Bikini In Jamaica

Angel Reese’s offseason of winning has her now putting up viral content while in Jamaica.
The LSU basketball star’s brand has been on fire ever since the Tigers won the national title. She went from being a person most people had never heard of to being one of the most famous female athletes in the country.
Other than Olivia Dunne, there might not be a more famous female college athlete in the United States of America.
As we all know, you have to keep the momentum rolling in the content game, and she’s definitely not taking any days off.
Reese is in Jamaica for vacation, and rocked a bikini in a viral TikTok video.
Angel Reese is becoming a huge star.
Reese’s explosion onto the national scene is a great example of there not being such a thing as bad attention.
She feuded with Caitlin Clark to the point it was uncomfortable to watch, threatened to boycott visiting the White House and parlayed all her new attention into a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance.
Again, there’s no such thing as bad attention. Reese is a dominant basketball player for the LSU Tigers, and despite all the unnecessary drama, she’s still becoming a monster star.
Now, she’s in Jamaica dropping viral bikini videos on TikTok. The woman seems to be more than willing to embrace her new role as a social media star.
Her profile is really going to explode if LSU manages to repeat and win a second straight national title. For now, she’ll have to settle for just dominating social media during the summer.
Clearly she’s enjoying her time away from basketball, and her social media followers definitely don’t hate it.