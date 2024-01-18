Angel Cabrera Will Be Allowed To Play In The Masters, But Only If He Acquires A Visa After Recent Prison Release

Videos by OutKick

Angel Cabrera, like all past Masters champions, has a lifetime exemption into the year’s first major, but given the rather unique circumstances involving the Argentinian, his eligibility to compete in the 2024 Masters has been brought to question.

Cabrera, a two-time major winner, spent the last two and a half years in prison before being released in mid-December. The 54-year-old was originally sentenced to three years and 10 months over a domestic violence case involving two of his girlfriends, but ultimately spent 30 months in prison in both Brazil and Argentina.

Upon his release, the PGA Tour lifted his suspension “effective immediately” meaning he could tee it up in all Tour-sanctioned events in 2024 that he is eligible.

Given that the PGA Tour has no control or say regarding anything involving the Masters – Augusta National runs the tournament in its entirety – the question of whether or not he would be welcomed back was a very real one. Cabrera’s name also recently popped up on the tournament’s site as a ‘past champion not playing.’

Argentine golfer Angel “Pato” Cabrera (C) stands next to his lawyer Carlos Hairabedian, before a hearing as part of his trial for “gender violence and theft” in Cordoba, Argentina on July 7, 2021. (Photo by DIEGO LIMA / AFP) (Photo by DIEGO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Based on recent comments made by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley, the club has no issue with Cabrera playing in this year’s event, all he has to do is receive a visa allowing him to travel to the United States.

“As we all know, he has been unable to participate in the Masters the last couple of years due to legal issues,” Ridley explained during a press conference at the Latin America Amateur Championship. “Presently we have been in constant contact with Angel’s representatives. He presently is not able to enter the United States. He doesn’t have a visa, and I know that that process is being worked through. We certainly wish him the best of luck with that, and we’ll definitely welcome him back if he’s able to straighten out those legal issues.”

You don’t have to be a visa expert to know that obtaining one as a former international criminal isn’t exactly the easiest thing in the world.

If Cabrera isn’t able to obtain a visa to enter the U.S., perhaps he could obtain one to travel to Mexico and simply walk to Augusta.

According to Golfweek, Cabrera is working on getting an appointment about a visa with the U.S. Embassy in Argentina in March, one month prior to the Masters.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris