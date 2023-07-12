Videos by OutKick

Anelu Lafaele committed to Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in style on Tuesday. The Hawaii-native paid homage to his native state and took the island flair to the next level in hilarious fashion.

Lafaele, a 6-foot-3, 222-pound EDGE is a three or four-star prospect, depending on where you look. He plays in that hybrid OLB/DE role for Farrington High School in Honolulu and shows impressive fluidity as a pass rusher of his size.

As the No. 2-ranked player in Hawaii, a state that consistently produces talent on the collegiate level, Lafaele picked up 17 offers from the likes of Arizona, BYU, Colorado, Liberty, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vanderbilt and Washington State, among others. He took six visits to Washington, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Hawaii and Oregon.

In the end, his decision came down to the Sun Devils, Rainbow Warriors, Huskies and Badgers.

Lafaele went live with 247 Sports to announce his decision and did things differently.

Typically, a recruit sits in front of a row of hats on a table inside of a high school gym. He may pump-fake once or twice before ultimately putting the hat of the school to which he is committing atop his head.

Instead of the gym, Lafaele set up on a dock in front of a beautiful Hawaiian backdrop. After a few formalities, it was time to declare his future program.

Anelu Lafaele committed to Wisconsin.

In lieu of the hats, Lafaele’s friends were lined up on the edge of the water. They each wore a shirt for one of the final four teams.

Lafaele went down the line and pushed his friends into the water one by one until only Wisconsin was left upright and dry. The Badgers got their guy.

Commits like this don't happen very often 🌴



Anelu Lafaele, the Class of 2024's No. 2 player in the state of Hawaii, commits to Wisconsin 🏈



While Lafaele’s commitment was awesome, his decision is certainly surprising on paper. A Honolulu-native heading to the land-locked Badger State is unexpected.

What was Fickell’s pitch to make that happen? Whatever it was, it worked!