Andy Reid doesn’t want to see Eric Bieniemy leading the Broncos.

For the past few seasons, Bieniemy’s name seems to come up during offseason coaching searches, but the Kansas City Chiefs OC has yet to land a head coaching gig.

Well, the Broncos need a new coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett, and you can guarantee Bieniemy’s name will be floated to fill the vacancy.

Andy Reid doesnt’ want Eric Bieniemy to take the Denver job. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

However, his boss with the Chiefs wants him to get a shot, but simply doesn’t want it to be with the AFC West rival.

“I hope he gets an opportunity. I’d rather it not be in Denver, but I hope he gets an opportunity,” Reid told the media earlier in the week after the Denver job came open.

Eric Bieniemy will likely eventually become a head coach.

Clearly, Andy Reid has a lot of respect for Bieniemy’s skills as a coach. That’s why he’s been a pivotal part of Kansas City’s staff since 2013 and the OC since 2018.

Under his leadership, Patrick Mahomes and the offense have been electric and collected a Super Bowl ring along the way.

Will the Broncos hire Eric Bieniemy? (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

If Eric Bieniemy takes the Denver job, which could definitely happen, the Chiefs and Andy Reid will have to see him twice a year.

Given his knowledge of the Chiefs, it’s understandable why Reid isn’t interested in doing that.

When will Eric Bieniemy become a head coach? (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Whether it’s Denver or somewhere else, it’s hard to imagine Eric Bieniemy won’t be a head coach sooner than later. You can only be floated for seemingly every opening before snagging one. If it is the Broncos, Reid will get to see his friend a lot, but just in opposing colors.