Russian Tennis Player Andrey Rublev Writes Anti-War Message On Camera Lens After Win

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev beat fellow countryman Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals in Italy on Monday. After the match, Rublev walked over to a camera and wrote an anti-war message on its lens calling for peace between his home country and Ukraine.

Rublev, the No. 5 player in the world, fell to the ground after winning match point to earn what was his 50th win of the year. After standing up and shaking hands with Medvedev, the No. 7 player in the world, he walked over to the camera.

Rublev wrote “peace peace peace all we need” across the camera lens.

This was not the first time Rublev has elected to send a message to Russia in the form of a silent protest.

Earlier this year, after advancing to a final in Dubai, Rublev wrote “no war please” on a camera lens. Rublev sharing his “no war please” message was a powerful and courageous moment as it came just a day after his country invaded Ukraine.

Given the threats a Russian athlete can face from its government, this is what speaking truth to power actually looks like. And this takes true courage. https://t.co/aAhmxf7vu5 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 25, 2022

“In these moments you realize that my match is not important. It’s not about my match, how it affects me. What’s happening is much more terrible,” Rublev said following his match win in February.

“You realize how important is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united. It’s about that we should take care of our earth and of each other. This is the most important thing.”

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from competing in Wimbledon earlier this year and players from the two countries have played without flags next to their names since the war in Ukraine began.