Andrew Whitworth Bothered By Tom Brady Missing Bucs’ Walkthrough

Tom Brady missed the Tampa Bay Bucs’ walkthrough on Saturday to attend New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding. The Buccaneers then fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, a game that featured Brady yelling at his offensive line, and the whole situation really bothered former NFL lineman Andrew Whitworth.

Brady missing his team’s walkthrough to attend a wedding didn’t sit right with Whitworth, and he suggested that it may be a sign that the veteran QB may not be fully engaged this season.

“It bothered me, it really did,” Whitworth told Colin Cowherd. “What Tom’s always been known as is the guy who’s like: ‘You will never outwork me, you will never out-prepare me, I will outwork anybody in this business.’ And I think every one of those guys looks up to him in that way.”

(Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brady’s Bucs Are Currently 3-3

Whitworth, who retired after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season, shared valid points about why it wasn’t right for Brady to miss his team’s walkthrough.

“One of the things that made me retire is I got to that point mentally where I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t always want to be here and I don’t always want to do this. I know I can go out and play well, but I don’t ever want to be a disservice to the guys who look up to me,’” Whitworth explained.

“It bothered me because that’s how I look up to Tom Brady…That’s a pivotal day to get ready and prepare.”

Whitworth certainly isn’t the only one to criticize Brady over the last few months.

Not only has Brady’s name been in every tabloid on the planet in regard to his potential divorce from Gisele Bundchen. Brady missing his team’s walkthrough, then yelling at his offensive linemen, is just the latest not-so-great moment for TB12 this season.