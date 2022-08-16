Andrew Whitworth Blasts NFL Network Top 100

Rankings always seem to get people talking, especially on social media. The NFL Network released parts of its Top 100 Players list, which prompted arguments and discussions amongst sports fans everywhere.

Add to that list recently retired Los Angeles Ram Andrew Whitworth, who had a problem with the list altogether.

Whitworth played sixteen NFL seasons — eleven as a Cincinnati Bengals and five as a Los Angeles Ram — and decided to call it a day while on top. He announced his retirement this past spring following the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory.

That doesn’t mean the former tackle has lost interest in the game. He jumped at the opportunity to voice his disdain for the Top 100 Players list, responding to a tweet calling the list a popularity contest.

Safe to say he unloaded some strong thoughts on the matter.

Has been for a really long time sir

It’s a joke! Content filler!

Just do a live show and let the tv talent pick it. That way it’s at least a real opinion. False claims that all the players vote on it as well. My bad, but just keeping it real 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/bswsfk1Zbb — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 15, 2022

Wentworth called the Top 100 list “content filler”

Whitworth called the Top 100 list a “joke” and “content filler.”

Keeping it real, indeed.

Whitworth did concede that he enjoys hearing and participating in interviews related to the Top 100 list, but the lack of any real process for how it’s compiled bothers him.

I agree completely! The interviews are great. And I always enjoyed doing them. I just wish they were backed up with at least a semi legit process for making the list. Very few players fill these forms out. And half of those that do, fill it out legitimately. — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 15, 2022

Whitworth is right that lists like this are filler — they are — but they always do their job in getting a reaction out of people. It would be nice to have a real process in place to determine something like this, but comparing players who don’t play the same position is almost always inherently subjective.

I do wish those Top 100 player forms were released to the public. There’s no doubt in my mind that letting fans read through the forms themselves — especially the one’s not filled out legitimately — would really get people talking.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle