Andrew Tate Arrested In Romania For Human Trafficking Allegations: Report

Social media personality Andrew Tate, 36, was arrested in Romania on Thursday along with his brother, Tristan, over allegations of sex trafficking. The two are facing kidnapping and rape charges and accusations of forming an organized crime group.

News of Tate’s arrest was first reported by Libertatea — footage showing Andrew and Tristan being arrested at a Romanian villa was also released. Several weapons were recovered from Tate’s luxury villa.

Additional reporting details that the Tate brothers were questioned for several hours before being released. The two are facing claims of mentally and physically abusing two women in the villa where they were arrested.

The two women were reportedly coerced into performing pornographic acts with the intent of distributing and selling the content online according to prosecutors.

Andrew, a former professional kickboxer, has been an influential figure in American media for his non-politically correct commentary, where he frequently discusses and criticizes “woke” culture.

Tate has been known to be a provocateur, and a recent online spat may have given away his location before he was arrested.

Tate’s arrest comes a day after he was beefing online with environmentalist Greta Thunberg. Online sleuths noted that Tate’s response video, where he responded to Greta’s “small d**k energy” tweet, featured two pizza boxes from a Romanian restaurant called Jerry’s Pizza and that authorities who caught the video were able to locate his whereabouts in the country based on the boxes.

The Romanian pizza chain appearing in Andrew Tate’s response video to Greta Thunberg was reportedly used as proof for Romanian authorities to confirm his presence in the country, leading to the arrest of him and his brother in a human trafficking probe pic.twitter.com/MD0cved7q5 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 29, 2022

Follow OutKick for more information as it becomes available.