When Andrew Luck chose to retire from the NFL in 2018 after six years with the Colts, people were quick to criticize his decision. He doesn’t care.

Since stepping away from the game, there has been very little Luck. The 32-year-old, former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick does not carry a big public persona. He doesn’t make public appearances often and keeps an extremely low profile by design.

Luck wants to live his life alongside his wife and two daughters without having to deal with the constant scrutiny and chaos of being a celebrity. Can you blame him?

On Saturday night, Andrew Luck made his way back to his alma mater.

Stanford honored the two-time All-American for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame and held a special ceremony for him at halftime. He could not have looked happier to be back in Stanford Stadium with his family.

His daughter, however, did not seem to grasp what was going on. She didn’t seem to care that her dad was being celebrated.

Andrew Luck's daughter is not impressed. pic.twitter.com/cTZvmC40mI — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 11, 2022

To make Luck’s evening even cooler, he went out of his way to make sure the moment was not just about him. He is a selfless guy who cares for others.

During an interview about the ceremony, Luck, who has two daughters, gave a shoutout to the 10 women who will be inducted into Stanford’s Hall of Fame. He could have talked about how much the College Football Playoff means to him. He chose to make it about two Cardinal greats in particular and the 10 inductees as a whole.

Andrew Luck giving a shoutout to Title IX during his interview. pic.twitter.com/2yXem9eJml — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 11, 2022

For someone who everyone called crazy for retiring from football during his prime, Luck is in a great place. You can’t help but be happy for a guy who seems to genuinely care about others and loves his family unconditionally.