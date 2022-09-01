Andrew Luck Makes Big Life Decision That Has Nothing To Do With Football

Andrew Luck is, once again, a college student.

Ever since the former Indianapolis Colts QB and first overall pick in the 2012 retired from the NFL, there’s been speculation about whether or not he’d eventually return.

Well, people holding out hope he’d start playing on Sundays again are in for serious disappointment. Instead of picking up a football, he’s picking up his notes because he’s headed back to Stanford.

Andrew Luck is returning to school. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“He has moved on. He’s starting grad school this fall. Yeah I don’t know if I was supposed to publicize that or not, but yes, he’s starting grad school this fall. He and his wife Nicole are coming back out this way, and he’s just going to be around. He loves the Stanford environment, and he and his family are going to spend some time here and we can’t wait to be around him,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said during an interview with Rich Eisen, according to The Stanford Daily.

Former Colts QB Andrew Luck is going to graduate school at Stanford. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

It really does seem like Andrew Luck is living his best life, and you have to respect it. He grew tired of football after health issues, retired and then just kind of disappeared.

Now, he’s like an old gunslinger that comes out of the woodwork every once in awhile for a very rare appearance.

Luck seems to have no interest in living in the public eye, and you can’t blame him at all.

Will Andrew Luck ever play in the NFL again? (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Now, Shaw has revealed the former Stanford superstar is dusting off his book bag and returning to school to further his education.

You have to remember Andrew Luck is only 32. He’s got his whole life ahead of him, and that includes continuing his education with the Cardinal.

Andrew Luck returns to school at Stanford. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Props to Luck for continuing to do his own thing and just crush life outside of football. You love to see it.