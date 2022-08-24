Hollywood Star Refused To Have Sex For One Simple Reason

Andrew Garfield is very committed to his craft.

Ever since “The Social Network” dropped back in 2010, Garfield has been shooting up the rankings of Hollywood actors, and the lengths he’ll go to keep giving fans awesome performances is pretty extensive.

Just how far will he go? Well, he didn’t have sex while preparing to play a priest in the 2016 movie “Silence.”

“I had an incredibly spiritual experience. I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals for myself. I was celibate for six months, and fasting a lot, because me and Adam had to lose a bunch of weight anyway. It was very cool, man. I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time,” the Hollywood star said on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, according to The Hollywood reporter.

Peyton Manning was willing to watch endless hours of film to win in the NFL, Tom Brady took pay cuts so the Patriots could build a better roster and Andrew Garfield was willing to go six months without having sex in order to rock fans with his performance as a priest in “Silence.”

True winners are willing to do whatever is necessary in order to win. There’s no sacrifice too great. No task they’re not willing to complete.

Garfield refusing to have sex for half the year and fasting paid off because “Silence” was an absolute hit with critics, and was nominated for two Academy Awards.

Would that have happened if Garfield had broken down and engaged in extracurricular activities? It’s hard to say, but clearly, it wasn’t a risk he was willing to take.

