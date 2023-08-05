Andre Iguodala Reveals The Golden State Warriors Insanely Short Practice Habits At Their Peak

Videos by OutKick

The salad days for the Golden State Warriors appear to be in the rearview mirror, but Andre Iguodala revealed that during the team’s peak, anyone could’ve handled one of their practices without breaking a sweat.

Iguodala was on the Par 3 Podcast hosted by ex-NBA player JR Smith. Now, as you could probably surmise from the name, that’s a golf podcast. Iguodala is a golfer and on the show, he talked about how easy it was to get a round of golf in when the Warriors’ practice sessions were so short.

“When we were in our heyday, when we had KD and we knew we were going to win every game, practice was at 11,” Iguodala said, per The New York Post. “Practice was only like 20 minutes. Practice was just, ‘Alright, let’s get on the same page. We’re going to put in two new plays and we need to watch film.’ Practice was nothing.”

Iguodala sounds like he was channeling his old Sixers teammate Allen Iverson with all that “practice” talk.

Andre Iguodala had plenty of time to practice his swing during the Golden State Warriors championship heyday. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

Iguodala Said Short Practices Let Him Hit The Golf Course

However, his description of a Warriors practice was almost as long as the practice itself.

“I would get to the gym around 8:30, eat breakfast, then at 9, I’m lifting weights,” he said. “At 10 I get on the court and do all my work. Shooting, conditioning, I do everything I need to do.

“Practice is at 11 and I already did my work. All I need to do is, ‘Anything new? Alright, cool. Young fellas, you good? This is what you do today.’ Be a good teammate. Lock in on my guys. 11:45, I was in the car. I was at the course by 12, 12:15.”

This speaks to how dominant the Warriors were in that era. They were so good they didn’t waste everyone’s time on practice.

Still, think how good they would’ve been if they practiced for like 45 minutes.\

