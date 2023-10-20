A Look Back At Media Ignoring Andre Iguodala’s ‘White Guys’ Comments As He Retires As Warriors’ Cheerleader

Videos by OutKick

Andre Iguodala is a four-time NBA champion and former NBA Finals MVP. While his resume after 19 seasons in the league is undoubtedly impressive, two things can be true at once, and it’s fair to say Iguodala spent one too many seasons in the league.

The 39-year-old will retire as a four-time champ, but also as a glorified cheerleader for the Golden State Warriors.

Iguodala played in all of eight games for the Warriors last season averaging 14 minutes and two points in those contests. He didn’t see the floor once in the postseason. The season prior, when the Warriors won the NBA title, Iguodala averaged just over four minutes of action during the Finals

Of course, every team in the NBA has a veteran on the roster who is paid millions to sit at the end of the bench and give the best high-fives on the team. Iguodala wasn’t just the hype man for Golden State during his last season, however, he tried to be a funny guy and spew something blatantly racist that everyone completely glossed over.

Andre Iguodala is retiring from the NBA. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Iguodala’s ridiculous comments came in October 2022 when discussing the Warriors’ signing of Donte DiVincenzo earlier in the offseason. He wanted the world to know that DiVencenzo is pretty good at this basketball thing, despite being white.

“He’s really good. I have this funny thing with white players” Iguodala told The Athletic. “It’s like, ‘Yo, it ain’t too many of y’all that are really good.’ But he’s good. I’m like, ‘You’re one of the white guys that actually belong at a high level.’”

Iguodala referred to white basketball players as “y’all” and suggested other white players in the NBA don’t belong at that level, yet it was crickets from the mainstream media.

It’s an incredibly safe bet that we’ll see Iguodala doing guest work at ESPN sooner rather than later where comments like the ones about DiVincenzo are looked at as a joke instead of a problem.