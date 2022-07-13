Andre Iguodala Is Upset About The Way The Media Covers Russell Westbrook

Andre Iguodala has had enough with the negative coverage of Russell Westbrook. The 2015 Finals MVP joined the Point Forward podcast where he explained how reporters seem to be poking fun of Westbrook by exaggerating trade rumors and just being flat-out mean.

“I get pissed when they always have Russell Westbrook’s news like ‘This package went, they declined it,” Iguodala said. “This team declines Russell Westbrook’…what did he do to y’all? Cause y’all just constantly keep doing this. What are you trying to accomplish?”

A fair point to make because we all can admit the media’s angle, at least this past couple months, has been that no one wants Russell Westbrook. We’ve seen reports that the Lakers have dangled the former MVP to numerous organizations, and every report concluded those teams wanted no part of a deal. Iggy now wants to know why it feels personal, and it doesn’t seem all that difficult to figure out.

Westbrook routinely popped off to media members for years, and now that he’s widely recognized as an overpaid outcast to the Lakers, those same media members now have an opportunity to pile on. Doesn’t make it right, but let’s stop the act now pretending Russ is some innocent guy that doesn’t deserve what he’s getting.

Andre Iguodala: “I get pissed when they always have Russell Westbrook’s news like ‘This package went, they declined it. This team declined Russell Westbrook..’ What did he do to y’all? ‘Cause, y’all just constantly keep doing this. What are you trying to accomplish?” pic.twitter.com/gETBwiSpmV — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 13, 2022

And most importantly, nothing clicks quite like piling on a Laker that most fans can’t wait to get rid of. We can’t forget the fact that media members mostly get paid based on online traffic, so what better way is there to accomplish that goal than to give the people what they want? Negative pieces that make public enemy no. 1 look like a useless piece of garbage.

Of course Russell Westbrook is an accomplished player that is likely a shoe-in to the Basketball Hall of Fame — he’s just laughed at now because that time comes for every edgy player. Remember when Michael Jordan played baseball and managed to hit over .200 in AA after not touching a baseball in more than a decade and writers pretended he sucked at baseball and was desperate to appease his late father? That coverage was not only wrong — it was uncalled for, yet we all should recognize why it went down. Matter fact, people still think MJ stunk on the diamond BECAUSE of that treatment.

Any semi-cocky athlete that performs at any level south of ‘elite’ will be covered like a waste of space. A nice gesture from Iguodala standing up for Westbrook, but he knows what’s up. It’s just Russ’ turn in the crosshairs.