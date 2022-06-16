Andre Burakovsky Buries Game Winner, 4-3, In OT Against Lightning; Avalanche Take Stanley Cup Final Lead, 1-0

Colorado knows how to start a Stanley Cup series fast: winning every Game 1 matchup this postseason.

The Stanley Cup Finals proved no different as Colorado defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-3, in overtime to walk away with the series lead, 1-0, on Wednesday.

Colorado’s offense was skating circles around Tampa’s Andrei Vasilevskiy in the first period.

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog secured the first goal of the game after Mikko Rantanen nearly snuck in a score. It was Rantanen’s shot that Landeskog cleaned up for the lead. Valeri Nichushkin’s score gave the Avs a 2-0 lead, and a 5-on-3 power play by the Avs later in the period was capped off with an Artturi Lehkonen goal, off an excellent assist by Rantanen.

Gabriel Landeskog opens the scoring, less than a minute after killing off the Josh Manson penalty. pic.twitter.com/5aEG1wJsMo — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 16, 2022

Val Nichushkin adds to Colorado's lead, 2-0 pic.twitter.com/jimFgIlfxM — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 16, 2022

The Avs showed furious on offense, ending the period up, 3-1.

Tampa got on the scoreboard with a goal from Nick Paul to dodge a goose egg.

The Lightning get one back off the Nick Paul beauty ⚡️ #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/2O8jBHpawJ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 16, 2022

In the second, a dish from Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov to Ondrej Palat put the Lightning a puck’s throw away from a tie in the second. 3-2.

What a pass from Nikita Kucherov to Ondrej Palat to make this a one goal game. pic.twitter.com/6Z5qPvI6lu — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 16, 2022

Forty-eight seconds later, the Lightning accomplished just that.

A side shot from Mikhail Sergachev bounced off steel to sneak past Colorado’s Darcy Kuemper to tie up the contest. 3-3.

Mikhail Sergachev rings one off the pipe and in from the parking lot. All of a sudden we got a tie ballgame pic.twitter.com/16AIxp50EA — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) June 16, 2022

Colorado felt in control of the third, but the regulation clock gave out on both teams — sending Game 1 into overtime.

Vasilevskiy had a rough start but solidly rebounded in the Lightning’s two-score comeback.

Andre Burakovsky made his return to the Finals with Colorado since his last appearance with the Caps in 2018. The 27-year-old Austrian made it a memorable return, burying the game-winning score past Vasilevskiy to wrap the extended period and give the Avs a thrilling victory.

Even with the 7,676-day hiatus since their last Finals hosted at home, the Avs didn’t seem out of rhythm one bit.

Andre Burakovsky for the win in overtime.



The winger had a really strong game heading into OT. Colorado had an edge in shot attempts (20-7) and 76 percent of the xG share at 5v5 with him deployed, via @NatStatTrick. pic.twitter.com/yBStSU36CM — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 16, 2022

Colorado leads the series at 1-0 and welcomes the Lightning back to Ball Arena for Game 2.

This is the first Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final to head to OT since 2014 (Kings over Rangers)#GoBolts #GoAvsGo — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 16, 2022

