And You Thought Celebrity Kids Had It Easy: Rob Lowe’s Son Discussed Discovering His Old Man’s Sex Tape

How old were you when you found out about your dad’s sex tape?

Exactly, that didn’t happen (or maybe it did, I don’t know) but that was the case for John Lowe, the son of actor and ex-Brat Packer Rob Lowe.

John Lowe talked to Men’s Health about the revelation that his pops had an infamous sex tape floating around the interwebs from back when he was 24. The tape caused a scandal for Lowe because one of the two women in the video was just 16 years old.

So, yeah learning this information as a 13 or 14-year-old would absolutely be good for a few trips to talk to a therapist.

“I was in eighth grade or freshman year of high school, and some kid said, ‘You know, your dad has a sex tape online,’” John Lowe told Men’s Health. “I was like, ‘What?’”

Yeah, that’s an awful lot to unpack for a kid that age. Surely schoolyard bullies didn’t take this tidbit of information and use it to their advantage.

Rob Lowe poses with his son, John, who had to go through high school with all the kids knowing about his old man’s sex tape. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for SBIFF)

The Lowe Family Didn’t Talk About The Sex Tape Which Is Good Because It’d Be Super Weird If They Did

John Lowe — who overcame this adversity to become an actor — said that his parents never sat down and discussed his father’s sex tape with him or his brother.

My family has never had to deal with a sex tape scandal (here’s to keeping that streak alive), but I would imagine just pretending it never happened is the best way to handle it.

“I don’t think most parents ever have that moment where they sit the kids down and go, ‘OK, we’ve got to tell you something,’” John explained. “A kid just figures it out. There weren’t milestone markers, like, ‘OK, he’s 16 now, time for them to learn about this part of our life!’”

Rob Lowe chimed in at this point.

“Wikipedia and Google took care of that for us,” he said of having to explain the tape to his kids.

Don’t think for a second that Lowe is ashamed of that infamous scandal. He said it was the best thing that ever happened to him because it helped push him toward sobriety.

“Honestly, I do, because it got me sober. Sober got me married. I’ve been married 29 years and I have two great sons, so I don’t think any of that happens without going through that scandal,” the elder Lowe explained. “It was one of the reasons I got sober. I woke up one day and was like, ‘What am I doing with my life? 29 years in.'”

Good on Rob for maintaining his sobriety, and congrats to John Lowe for making it through high school despite the burden of every classmate being privy to his dad’s late-’80s sexual escapades.

