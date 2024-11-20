Women: As Long As Biden/Harris Still Control Border, It's Open Season On You | Tomi Lahren

Republicans have long warned that letting millions of unvetted and unknown strangers from all corners of the globe into our nation to mix and mingle with American citizens would backfire and shocker, no duh. It has.

The violent illegal immigrant gang TDA is now active in at least 16 states, and oh goodie for us here in Tennessee, TDA is operational in all of our major cities.

We are nowhere near the friggin border but the border has been imported right to our doorstep. Thanks a bunch, Joe!

And according to the expert analysis of our state’s bureau of investigation, the members of TDA here in the Volunteer State may have a pathway to more violence. Yeah, that’s a pretty safe bet, I reckon.

But if you thought Joe and Kamala would maybe try to lessen this bloodbath in their last remaining couple months in office, oh, hell nah.

In fact, the Biden/Harris admin is still allowing up to 1,500 migrants to enter the US every day via the CBP One cell phone app & up to 30,000 per month to fly into the US via the mass parole programs.

Help is on the way in January and I have full faith in Donald Trump and Tom Homan to get this tumor rooted out but until then, ladies, listen up.

It’s open season on you.

You or I could easily be the next Laken Riley or Rachel Morin

Parents, your daughter could easily be the next Jocelyn Nungaray

And while I don’t advocate for living in fear or holing up in a bubble to prevent these kinds of tragedies, I do advocate 100 million percent for taking your safety into your own hands.

If you go on a run, carry pepper spray. When you’re walking in the grocery store parking lot at night, carry pepper spray.

If you are trained and licensed for firearms, get and carry a gun.

You are a target and I don’t care how nice your town is or how safe you think it may be.

It is so much better to be overly paranoid than dead.

And those are my Final Thoughts.