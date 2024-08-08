Here Is Who Joe Rogan Suggests He Voting For In 2024

Joe Rogan is a life-long Democrat voter who is also vocal about his rejection of the party's transformation.

During his recent Netflix special "Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats," he reiterated that he supports abortion and health care for all but that Democrats lost him because of Covid, transgenderism and open borders.

However, that does not mean Rogan plans to vote for Donald Trump in November. This week on his podcast, Rogan suggested he would vote for independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"That’s just what they do. That’s politics. They do it on the left, they do it on the right. They gaslight you, they manipulate you, they promote narratives, and the only one who is not doing that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," Rogan said.



"You a fan?" asked guest and YouTuber Sam Gymlan.

"Yeah, I am a fan. He’s the only one that makes sense to me. He’s the only one — he doesn’t attack people, he attacks actions and ideas, but he’s much more reasonable and intelligent. I mean, the guy was an environmental lawyer and he cleaned up the East River. He’s a legitimate guy," Rogan replied.

Joe Rogan supports RFK. Jr.

Rogan sat down with RFK Jr. last year, where Rogan admitted he was wrong to view the third-party candidate as an "anti-vaxxer."

Still, there's a real possibility that Kennedy will drop his campaign before November and endorse Trump, whom he's indicated is his preferred candidate of the two-party race.

In fact, I suspect RFK will do just that.

As for Trump and Harris, Rogan predicts a victory for the latter.

"She’s gonna win," Rogan said last month, citing media manipulation. "I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving into the bulls--- in a way that I never suspected people would before. They just want no Trump, no matter what, and they’re willing to gaslight themselves — and by the way, I think Hillary could win.

"I would have thought that Trump getting shot would like — that’s it, election’s over. But it’s like, they memory-holed that so quick," Rogan concluded.

Harris and Trump are now tied with 49% odds of winning the election, via Polymarket.