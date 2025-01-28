Where's The Beef (From)? RFK Jr. Needs To Thoroughly Focus On Origins Of American Food Supply | Tomi Lahren

Later this week, RFK Jr. will face what I’m sure will be a contentious and fiery confirmation hearing. He’s sure to take incoming from both the Left and the Right over everything from his stance on vaccines to big Pharma, abortion and our food supply.

And that last one I mentioned is what I want to focus on. Our food supply. 

So there’s been a lot of discussion about banning certain dyes, additives and preservatives in our food, and rightfully so. We need to get that junk out, but there’s another VERY OVERLOOKED aspect of our food supply that I want to shine some light on.

WHERE IS OUR FOOD COMING FROM? More specifically, where is our meat coming from? 

Guess what, you actually don’t know and that should scare the crap out of you. 

For years now, I’ve joined American ranchers in their plea for mandatory country of origin labeling on our beef products. 

Yeah, as shocking as it sounds, unless you raise and butcher livestock yourself or purchase your beef from an independent rancher,  you have NO IDEA where your beef is from.  

Back in March 2016, the  Department of Agriculture revoked regulations requiring imported meat products to be labeled with their country of origin. 

But I know what some of you are thinking, the beef you buy in the grocery store has a "product of USA?" sticker on it. Well, not so fast. Those products can carry that label so long as the meat is PACKAGED or even REPACKAGED here. 

And that sneaky and deceptive practice has allowed greedy meat packers to undercut our American ranchers who are left unable to differentiate their product from the foreign stuff. 

So does the importation of foreign meat mean you’re getting a discount at the checkout line? Absolutely not. You’re paying the same price, you just don’t know for what or from where!

Look, I come from generations of American ranchers so this issue is obviously close to my heart but I know you might not give a hoot about saving American ranchers. 

Still, you should care where your meat is coming from. And now, more than perhaps ever before, we are relying on these farmers and ranchers to keep our country afloat.

President Trump has vowed to unleash American energy, let’s unleash American agriculture and American producers while we are at it!    

Our American ranchers, their families, their legacies, their way of life is in grave danger but if we lose our American beef and meat producers, it’s the American consumers who will truly be in trouble. 

RFK Jr, if you’re listening to this. Please help. 

Those are my Final Thoughts. 

