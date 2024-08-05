Washington Post Endorsing 'TK TK' As Kamala Harris' VP Is Fake But Accurate

The Washington Post posted a message on X stating that the viral meme showing a pre-written column endorsing whoever Kamala Harris chooses as her running mate is "fake."

"Please note: This is a fake image that is circulating," said the outlet in a post now pinned to its profile.

In the meme appears a Post headline arguing, "Why TK TK is the perfect VP choice for Kamala Harris," written by partisan left-wing columnist Jennifer Rubin.

The photo is quite creative:

While the image is "fake," its premise is accurate.

The joke – as most influences knew while sharing the post – is that the Washington Post will celebrate Harris' pick no matter what. That is undeniably the case.

The Post and legacy media outlets alike are on an all-out mission to help elect Harris president, at all costs. See the erasing of her once universally recognized border czar title for just one example.

No matter what the columnists think about Harris' vice presidential pick, they will pretend she made the right decision. Any headline that could even slightly hinder Harris' media-induced momentum is a no-go, specifically at the Washington Post.

The media's aggressive repackaging of Kamala Harris will undoubtedly trickle down to her running mate. Thus, Josh Shapiro, Tim Walz, J.B. Pritzker, Andy Beshear or Mark Kelly – the most likely VP candidates – are about to be praised like no white man has since 2020.

It does not matter her choice. Her pick might as well be TK TK, as in someone whose baggage will be buried from the masses.

The fact the Washington Post felt it needed to clarify the meme in a win for its creator. The best joke are rooted in reality.