This VP Debate Is Important, Which Should Make Tim Walz Very Nervous | Tomi Lahren

Tonight is a big night for Kamala’s emotional support mascot, Tim Walz.

He will face off against Senator and Trump running mate JD Vance in his first big debate moderated by CBS and simulcast on Fox News.

Now some folks say debates, particularly VP debates, don’t matter much to voters, but I beg to differ.

First of all, keep in mind the Trump/Biden debate- the one that ended Joe’s career- pulled in roughly 50 million eyeballs while that Pence/Harris VP debate of 2020 drew an estimated 57.5 million viewers.

All debates matter and that should probably make Tim Walz very nervous.

I think CNN’s Scott Jenning’s really summed it up perfectly. Watch.

Scott is right, the cutesy leg kicks and Midwest folksy bit worked out for a couple weeks, but then the real Tim Walz started to creep through and well, that’s probably why even the Hidin' Kamala campaign has gone to even greater lengths to Hide Timmy.

Don’t take my word for it. Even the left-leaning Atlantic has noticed Tim’s bubble wrap!

The guy is just an odd bird and I, as a Midwesterner, am personally insulted that he passes off his persona as a "Midwest thing."

My dad was born and raised in a small ranching community in South Dakota and I can promise you neither he nor anyone he grew up with has even done a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader kick. Not ever.

Pete Buttigieg has reportedly been playing the role of JD Vance in Walz’s debate prep.

As transportation secretary, perhaps he should be spending his time and energy focused on the looming Port Strike, but hey, I guess prepping Tim is more of a priority.

Good luck tonight, Tim!

You just do you!

And those are my Final Thoughts.