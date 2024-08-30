USC, Texas Commit To ‘Neutrality’ On Political Issues

It's officially college football season, and the University of Southern California and University of Texas have already scored two of the easiest wins of 2024.

In an era in which every institution, corporation or university feels the need to publicly declare its support for progressive causes, USC and UT are going the opposite direction: institutional neutrality. See how easy this is?

The FIRE organization posted press releases by both USC and Texas this past week explaining that as the Fall Semester starts, both schools will avoid taking public positions on political issues of the day. The obvious and correct answer for every university moving forward.

Public statements "run counter to our responsibility to support viewpoint diversity, open and impartial debate, free speech, and safety in all aspects of university life," the USC statement reads. Such statements also "stifle people's rights of free speech," they say.

Texas' statement was similar. "Because the University of Texas system is committed to free and open inquiry in all matters, It guarantees all members of the UT system the broadest possible latitude to speak, write, listen, challenge and learn."

UT, USC, Get Basic Free Speech Issue Right

Why it's taken this long for colleges and other institutions to realize the importance of free speech and open discussion will be studied by future generations of historians. No one needs to know what USC and UT as institutions think about political issues of the day. And when the university makes such pronouncements, it necessarily limits the ability of students and faculty who disagree to do so openly.

Teachers and professors overwhelmingly lean left, as do administrators. When they blatantly support progressive or left-wing views, right-wing students will certainly feel intimidated into staying silent.

Institutional neutrality is the path forward, the polar opposite of the DEI statements, initiatives and obsessive virtue signaling of recent years. It's time for every other university and major corporation to follow the same path and commit to following the leads of USC and Texas. In the meantime, it's an early season win for both schools.