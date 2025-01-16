Trump Names Stallone, Mel Gibson, Others As Ambassadors To...Hollywood?

President-Elect Donald Trump made a surprising announcement on Thursday of some new appointments for his upcoming administration.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he would be creating "Special Ambassadors," usually a post designated for international countries. Except these ambassadors will be to…Hollywood. Yes, Hollywood.

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," Trump said in the post. "They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE! These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

Trump Ambassador Appointments To Entertainment Industry An Interesting Idea

This is the first time that a "special ambassador" position has been created for Hollywood and the entertainment industry. And in doing so, Trump is signaling a willingness to work with a city and industry that's put most of their efforts into opposing him.

It's not clear what Mel Gibson or Stallone or Voigt will be doing, whether they'll be directed to work out of Washington or LA. Or what their goals are for this new ambassador role. But there's little downside in trying to reach out to one of the most important American industries. And potentially even make some inroads into fixing Hollywood's ever expanding problems.

While many tech companies have moved away from DEI or other corrosive policies, entertainment has doubled or tripled down on them. The product being put out by Disney and other progressive film studios has only gotten worse over time, with box office results to match.

Hollywood has never been less relevant, and as reluctant as they're sure to be to work with a politician they hate, it might be the best thing for them. And who knows, maybe seeing legendary stars willing to be publicly associated with Donald Trump could actually make a difference. Let's hope so, because they need it.