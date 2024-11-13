Trump 2.0 Cabinet Is An Elite A-List Of No-Nonsense Butt-Kickers | Tomi Lahren

If you thought Trump Admin 1.0 was effective, wait till 2.0 gets to work in January.

His picks so far, minus maybe one that I’m confused about, are phenomenal with a capital PH!

And let me just say, isn’t it wild that the man they told us was a sexist, misogynistic racist picked Susie Wiles as the first female chief of staff in history.

And Senator Marco Rubio as the first Hispanic Secretary of State.

Amazing, isn’t it?!

And let me also note this, when Trump picks women or picks people of color to serve in his administration, it’s not to check a box or appease the DEI mob, it’s because the person is the most qualified for the job and EARNED it.

And all of his picks so far, minus one, have checked the merit box.

Pete Hegseth, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Elise Stefanik, Stephen Miller, Mike Huckabee, Tom Homan, Lee Zeldin, Mike Waltz- all of them are just freakin fantastic.

This administration will get it done and, they will carry out the mandate of the American people.

Trump has figured this game out now, and he’s ready to win, but he ain’t playing!

And when prices start coming down and our borders are secured, what will the Libs have left to bitch about?

Let me also say, Joe and Kamala have HHS secretary Rachel Levine walking around in a dress pushing for the trans indoctrination of minors.

And let’s not forget that excellent choice who stole ladies' luggage and yet, internet Lib trolls have the gall to criticize the qualifications of Trump appointees?! You’ve got to be freaking kidding me?!

I don’t think y’all wanna start this game.

Just sit back and let this man get to work.

The greatness is coming and with this A-team, it’s coming fast.

Buckle up and enjoy it.