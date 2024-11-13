Trump 2.0 Cabinet Is An Elite A-List Of No-Nonsense Butt-Kickers | Tomi Lahren

Published|Updated

If you thought Trump Admin 1.0 was effective, wait till 2.0 gets to work in January. 

His picks so far, minus maybe one that I’m confused about, are phenomenal with a capital PH!

And let me just say, isn’t it wild that the man they told us was a sexist, misogynistic racist picked Susie Wiles as the first female chief of staff in history.

Susie Wiles. (Getty Images)

And Senator Marco Rubio as the first Hispanic Secretary of State.

Marco Rubio. (Getty Images)

Amazing, isn’t it?! 

And let me also note this, when Trump picks women or picks people of color to serve in his administration, it’s not to check a box or appease the DEI mob, it’s because the person is the most qualified for the job and EARNED it. 

And all of his picks so far, minus one, have checked the merit box. 

Pete Hegseth, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Elise Stefanik, Stephen Miller, Mike Huckabee, Tom Homan, Lee Zeldin, Mike Waltz (Getty Images)

Pete Hegseth, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Elise Stefanik, Stephen Miller, Mike Huckabee, Tom Homan, Lee Zeldin, Mike Waltz- all of them are just freakin fantastic. 

This administration will get it done and, they will carry out the mandate of the American people. 

Trump has figured this game out now, and he’s ready to win, but he ain’t playing!

And when prices start coming down and our borders are secured, what will the Libs have left to bitch about?

Let me also say, Joe and Kamala have HHS secretary Rachel Levine walking around in a dress pushing for the trans indoctrination of minors. 

Rachel Levine. (Getty Images)

And let’s not forget that excellent choice who stole ladies' luggage and yet, internet Lib trolls have the gall to criticize the qualifications of Trump appointees?! You’ve got to be freaking kidding me?!

Sam Brinton. (Getty Images)

I don’t think y’all wanna start this game.

Just sit back and let this man get to work. 

The greatness is coming and with this A-team, it’s coming fast. 

Buckle up and enjoy it. 

Tags
Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.