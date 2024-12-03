What Were The Top 25 Wikipedia Searches for 2024? Morbid Topic Is No. 1

On Tuesday, the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that operates the site Wikipedia, released its annual list of the 25 most-visited Wikipedia pages. Each year, the list gives a glimpse into the interests and concerns of everyday people.

While not always gospel, or accurate, the foundation says the English-language Wikipedia was viewed more than 76 billion times globally this year as of October.

"The most popular Wikipedia articles are a reflection of our world, highlighting our collective interests at a unique moment in time," said Anusha Alikhan, the chief communications officer at the Wikimedia Foundation, in a statement to CNN.

Coming in at No. 1 is the query "deaths," as in who died in 2024. A page about deaths in a given year has ranked at the top of the list five times since 2015, when the Wikimedia Foundation began releasing its annual data.

Deaths in 2024" garnered 44,440,344 (!!) total pageviews.

"Kamala Harris" was second with 28,960,278 pageviews. She topped "Donald Trump," which was fifth with 25,293,855. No surprise there. Trump has been in the news much longer than Harris and has been the Republican candidate for president in three straight elections.

The "2024 United States presidential election" was third with 27,910,346 pageviews.

No. 4 might surprise some readers—or not.

At No. 4 is "Lyle and Erik Menendez" at just more than 26 million views. The renewed interest in the brothers, who were sentenced to life in prison for the 1989 murder of their parents, stems from a widely popular Netflix documentary, "The Menendez Brothers."

Lyle and Erik Menendez are now facing a re-sentencing trial.

Here is the complete list of the top 25 most-viewed Wikipedia pages of 2024:

A couple of questions:

Are you not also surprised that "Hawk Tuah" did not make the list? Be honest. Taylor Swift missed the top 10? Did you know people care that much about "Deadpool & Wolverine"? Was the Wikiepdiage page about "Project 2025" close to honest?

The answer to the last question is, of course, no.

Let us know @OutKick on X about your observations from the list.