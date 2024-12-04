Too Little, Too Late, Zuck: Your Meeting With Trump Means Nothing To Conservatives You Censored: Tomi Lahren

So Facebook founder and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg met with Trump at Mar-A-Lago last week and now he thinks he’s gonna help shape the administration’s tech policy.

HA! I don’t think so, bro.

According to Meta’s head of global affairs Nick Clegg, Zuck and the speech overlords over at Facebook and Instagram admit they maybe "overdid it a bit" with their blatant, active, and BS moderating of pandemic content.

Oh, wow. Really? Ya think?

Ya think maybe allowing the ghouls over at the Biden Admin like Rob Flaherty to dictate the content that was to be "reduced" or even stripped from the platform was "a bit" overboard, Mark?

Yeah, me thinks "a bit" is the understatement of the year and yeah, I would know because I was one of the many conservative voices that was singled out for censorship and targeting.

Apparently, announcing on my own platform that I wouldn’t get the jab qualified as dangerous misinformation. It’s funny how Meta considers my own personal choice to be false information. Pretty sure Mark and Co along with Rob Flaherty don’t get to decide that.

And ya know what, no one was ever held accountable for any of it.

This show and my personal pages on both Facebook and Instagram are TO THIS DAY flagged for COVID content.

So spare me Zuck.

Let us not forget even Donald Trump - a then-SITTING PRESIDENT - was BOOTED off Facebook and Instagram FOR YEARS as Iranian dictators and pedophiles remained unscathed on the platforms.

Trump shouldn’t let Zuck within a light year of his tech policy.

It’s too little, too late.

And those are my Final Thoughts.