Too Little, Too Late, Zuck: Your Meeting With Trump Means Nothing To Conservatives You Censored: Tomi Lahren

So Facebook founder and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg met with Trump at Mar-A-Lago last week and now he thinks he’s gonna help shape the administration’s tech policy.

HA! I don’t think so, bro. 

According to Meta’s head of global affairs Nick Clegg, Zuck and the speech overlords over at Facebook and Instagram admit they maybe "overdid it a bit" with their blatant, active, and BS moderating of pandemic content. 

Oh, wow. Really? Ya think?

Ya think maybe allowing the ghouls over at the Biden Admin like Rob Flaherty to dictate the content that was to be "reduced" or even stripped from the platform was "a bit" overboard, Mark?  

Yeah, me thinks "a bit" is the understatement of the year and yeah, I would know because I was one of the many conservative voices that was singled out for censorship and targeting.

Apparently, announcing on my own platform that I wouldn’t get the jab qualified as dangerous misinformation. It’s funny how Meta considers my own personal choice to be false information. Pretty sure Mark and Co along with Rob Flaherty don’t get to decide that. 

And ya know what, no one was ever held accountable for any of it. 

This show and my personal pages on both Facebook and Instagram are TO THIS DAY flagged for COVID content. 

So spare me Zuck. 

Let us not forget even Donald Trump - a then-SITTING PRESIDENT - was BOOTED off Facebook and Instagram FOR YEARS as Iranian dictators and pedophiles remained unscathed on the platforms. 

Trump shouldn’t let Zuck within a light year of his tech policy.

It’s too little, too late. 

And those are my Final Thoughts. 

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.