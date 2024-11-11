The Leftist Media Has Blessed Us With An Early Christmas: Tomi Lahren

Published|Updated

Folks, the gap between Election Day and Inauguration Day can sometimes be hard to fill. 

Like right now, Joe is still our president- ya know- to the extent he is able to be from the basement they lock him in. 

And Kamala- she’s a presidential loser and whether she’s accepted it or not, her political career is over. Unless she wants to run for like, I don’t know, dog catcher back in California. 

So here we are for the next couple of months in limbo land as we await the next Trump Administration. 

And for like two seconds last week I was a little worried we in conservative media wouldn’t have a ton to talk about. 

Boy, was I wrong. 

The Leftist media has blessed us with an early Christmas.

Deck the Hall with boughs of babies!

Tomi Liberal Meltdowns

Did you hear that y'all? "Boy" is now a slur!

I mean I miss the OG deranged Liberals who just freaked out over the word "Christmas!" Now they get triggered over the word "boys!"

I pray for their mental health. I truly do. 

But that being said, I still enjoy watching it. The breakdowns. The meltdowns. For the last 10 years these people have been calling us Hitler and Nazis and deplorable so they deserve the self-induced misery and brain brokenness they are currently experiencing.

Leftist media is the gift that will keep giving all through the holiday season and all the way through the glorious inauguration and for the next 4 years after that.

Thank you. Bless you. Seek help.

Tags
Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.