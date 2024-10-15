There's No Way Kamala Actually Lets Joe Rogan Interview Her

Kamala Harris does not like her chances of winning the election. For proof, see her last-minute media blitz that will now include her first challenging interview since emerging as the nominee, a conversation with Fox News' Bret Baier later this week.

And maybe Joe Rogan.

Reuters reported Monday evening that Harris' campaign is considering a sit down with Rogan on his industry-leading podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience.

"Harris campaign officials, in the final stretch of the U.S. presidential campaign, met with Rogan's team this week but an appearance has not been confirmed yet, said two of the sources, who have knowledge of the matter," adds the report.

"The interview will offer Harris an opportunity to make her case to his followers, as she works to shore up support with male voters and Black men in particular. Numerous public polls suggest Republican nominee Donald Trump could outperform among young men of all races."

Young men are Rogan's primary audience and a demographic with which Harris' campaign has struggled to connect. Currently, Trump leads Harris by 16 points among expected male voters (Harris leads +14 with women).

In an election that public polls suggest remains a toss-up (the betting market heavily favors a Trump victory), any gains for Harris among males could prove profound.

In theory, there is no better platform to change the minds of young men than on Joe Rogan's podcast. However, Kamala Harris is unlikely to make those voters actually like her more by speaking to Rogan.

Quite the opposite.

Kamala Harris is not likable. She never has been. She was an unpopular district attorney, prosecutor, and 2020 presidential candidate. Specifically, her 2024 presidential campaign lost momentum immediately after she finally started talking to anchors and reporters.

During interviews, Harris resembles a candidate who has never had to face accountability. In fact, she never has. Responding to questions about policy with "I was born in the middle class" only works for so long.

And that's with overly friendly interviewers like Stephen Colbert, Alex Cooper, and the cackling hens on The View. CBS's 60 Minutes was Harris' toughest interview on the campaign trail, a conversation that appeared to be edited in her favor.

Joe Rogan is hardly the modern-day Walter Cronkite. But he isn't signing up to fawn all over the vice president, either. He's not Howard Stern.

"I hate [when SNL makes fun of you]. I don't want you being made fun of," Stern told Harris last week on his radio show. "There's too much at stake. I believe the entire future of this country right now... it's literally on the line."

Further, Rogan would ask Harris about more than just abortion. Of the five major concerns for voters – the economy, border, crime, cost of living, and abortion – abortion is the only issue on which voters trust Harris more than Trump, according to recent CBS polling.

Hence, Harris spent nearly an hour discussing the topic of "Call Her Daddy" last week.

While Rogan actually agrees with Harris on abortion and in vitro fertilization (IVF), he disagrees with her vehemently on censorship, trans issues, Biden's open border policy and approach to peace in the Middle East.

Thereby, there is virtually no way any advisor not trying to sabotage Harris would allow her to have those discussions with Rogan for multiple hours of unedited content.

Her handlers know her limits.

Harris' entire campaign strategy has been to say little, depict Trump as Hitler, and hope her opponent self-destructs. The heads of the party did not install her as the nominee to talk policy and engage in honest dialogue. She is not equipped for that.

Trump, on the other hand, would benefit from a conversation with Rogan.

"Oh sure I would," Trump said last week when the Full Send podcast asked if he would appear on Rogan's podcast. "In fact, I think I’m doing it."

Donald Trump performs well in lax settings, be it Theo Von's podcast or an on-site interview with OutKick at a college football game. Trump could actually address concerns that Rogan's listeners care about, such as societal issues plaguing young males.

Trump can be funny, as well. In fact, there's a "normal," "one of the guys" side of him that would behoove him to demonstrate more often.

Kamala Harris does not have a normal side.