TDS-Suffering Former NFL Reporter Jason La Canfora Is Having Meltdown Over Pete Hegseth Nomination

Former CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora is having a meltdown online over Donald Trump's recent cabinet picks.

He is particularly enraged by Trump's nomination of Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense. La Canfora first shared a post declaring Hegseth "the epitome of white privilege."

But it was La Canfora's next post that we found most amusing. "A confederacy of dunces running the government, one more corrupt and inept than the next," he wrote on X. "What a time to be alive."

As a practical matter, Jason La Canfora should not be in the business of labeling others "dunces" and "inept." After all, there was no bigger inept dunce in media than La Canfora.

CBS Sports replaced La Canfora with some blogger named Jonathan Jones in 2022. Before that, La Canfora was the laughingstock of the NFL media. His "scoops" were so inaccurate, so consistently wrong that there are entire web pages dedicated to his reporting blunders.

Gamespot has a running list available now. Here are some examples:



"La Canfora: I'd expect Vic Fangio and Ed Donatell to agree to join the Skins coaching staff by Tues AM. Would be very surprised if they did not. Reality: Fangio signed with the Bears the next morning.

"La Canfora: However, I'd be pretty shocked to see an Adam Gase reunion with former DEN coach Fox (CHI) Reality: Gase signed with the Bears two days later."

Jags fans are chucking. For years, La Canfora feuded with Jaguars fans over his reporting that the team would likely move from Jacksonville to London in 2021.

It's 2024 and the Jags are still in Jacksonville.

La Canfora's last report for CBS was another doozy.

He claimed that former NFL coach Jeff Fisher was "in line" to coach the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL. Yet, like many of his reports, the subject of the report mocked him immediately.

"False news that I am headed to XFL Houston. Maybe get better sources? 🤣 Have a great Thursday," Fisher responded.

Inept.

In 2017, La Canfora and CBS claimed he "spoke" to Colin Kaepernick about his national anthem protest and relayed the information on CBS’s NFL Today. But, as The Big Lead reported, Kaepernick never "sat down" with La Canfora.

After the report, Kaepernick shared an entry from radio personality Charlamagne tha God saying that Kaepernick "never spoke" to La Canfora but simply "bumped into" him in a hotel lobby.

Big, if true. And corrupt.

La Canfora tried to convince viewers he is well-connected with top NFL organizations. We are skeptical.

In 2016, he posted a screenshot with statistics showing how scoring is down across the NFL and sourced the photo as "texted to me by an NFL personal exec."

The post was harmless.

However, two minutes prior, Denver radio host Benjamin Allbright posted the exact same screenshot with the same time stamp, apps, and battery level. More details on that here.

Does La Canfora seemingly lying about receiving a text from an NFL executive constitute a dunce move? You tell us.

La Canfora calls Pete Hegseth "the epitome of white privilege." Not quite. Hegseth is a decorated combat veteran who served in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan and has earned two Bronze Stars.

Meanwhile, La Canfora is a failed NFL insider who stays up late into the night sharing far-left hysteria. Just look at his X page. He's a certified goon – Olbermann-esque.

If white privilege exists, this dork ever holding a job at CBS Sports might be proof.