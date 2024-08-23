Riley Gaines Speaks At Trump/Vance Campaign Rally: 'Normal Vs. Crazy'

OutKick's Riley Gaines, host of the "Gaines for Girls" show, spoke before former President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance at their campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday.

Gaines spoke about how social media has created a buzz around Kamala Harris, with scores of women posting that they'll be voting for her simply because she's a woman. Gaines says the opposite, that she's "voting for Donald Trump because she's a woman."

Gaines got a rousing standing ovation from the massive rally crowd.

Gaines also explained perfectly that despite the left's best efforts to define JD Vance and the right as "weird," the dividing line in American politics is now "normal vs. crazy." And it's obvious which side is which.

"The dividing line in America is no longer right vs left, or red vs blue, or Republican vs Democrat, the choice we have in November is normal vs crazy," Gaines said. "You have one ticket that is America first, compared to the other that are globalist. You have one ticket that wants secure borders, compared to the other that wants open borders. You have one ticket that knows what a woman is and has vowed to take decisive action in protecting our sex-based rights, compared to the other ticket that thinks men can become pregnant and that tampons belong in men's bathrooms."

Riley Gaines Nails The Divide Between The Two Parties

Gaines is right; one ticket does believe men can get pregnant and thinks tampons should be in boys bathrooms. They're the party of allowing Lia Thomas and other transgender athletes to dominate women's sports, potentially threatening the health and safety of young girls.

Despite what her partners in the media claim, Kamala Harris was in charge of the Southern border, and the results were catastrophic. We don't need to wonder what she might do as president, because she's already done it as vice president. And failed in spectacular fashion.

She's abandoned her few public views from the 2020 primary campaign, while ignoring media, questions and press conferences. There's not even a policies section on the Harris campaign website. Many of the proposals put forward by the left are "crazy."

Endless masking, subservience to teachers unions, absurd reality-denying, anti-science views on biology. As Gaines says, there is a weird ticket in this year's election, it's just not the one that the media has claimed it is.