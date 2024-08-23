Ricky Cobb Accurately Assesses The Terrible State Of American Politics

Ricky Cobb spent a significant portion of today’s show discussing the terrible state of American politics.

Speaking on his newly-released "Ricky Cobb Show," he examined everything from both candidates in the upcoming presidential election to how Americans choose their voters - and did not mince any words.

He started by saying that he’s upset with the fact that how Joe Biden "gave up" the presidency to make way for Kamala Harris is barely being covered by the media.

"We are only a little over 10 weeks away from this election, and I think the fact that the sitting U.S. president was forced out of office to put Kamala Harris on the ballot in his place because he is presumably mentally incompetent to serve in the office…when I was a kid, this would have been the biggest political scandal in United States history, and nobody’s even talking about it," Cobb said. "He got removed against his will, is certainly what it seems like."

Cobb didn't just analyze Harris' campaigning flaws, he also delved into how Trump is sabotaging his own bid to become the next president.

"Donald Trump is not having a good campaign. We saw the assassination attempt…and that is a relatively short time ago, and yet it feels like it was a very long time ago. That momentum…its gone," Cobb said. "Even though he polls better in those very important election issues…he’s losing ground, and I think it's because he can’t stop picking petty fights. It's just in the guy’s DNA. Now he’s taking shots at people…it just gives the mainstream media a reason to turn their attention away from the issues and towards his less-appealing personality traits."

His note about the media’s obsession with personality traits launched into perhaps the most poignant element of his monologue. Cobb decried the fact that countless Americans choose to vote for their candidates based on personality, not policy.

"I wish for the days when issues mattered more in politics, because the world that we live in now, its personality over all else," Cobb said. "These are politicians, these are people. They get up and put their pants on one leg at a time, they aren’t always smarter than you, I’m sad to say. They don’t always have your best interests in mind. We’ve got to get away from viewing politicians as rock stars." Their job is not to inspire us, their job is to implement policies that help us, and that’s what we should care about.

Without telling people who to vote for, Cobb implored Americans to prioritize examining the issues and policies that these candidates champion when casting their vote, and not their personalities.

"The question you should ask yourself is the same question I’m going to be reflecting on myself over the next 10 weeks is, who, policy-wise, if you can cut through the layers and layers and layers of bulls--t, is going to most benefit you, your family, and American society? And that’s where you should base your vote," Cobb said.