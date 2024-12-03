Rejoice America: This Sad, Sorry Worldwide Apology Tour Is Almost Over; Mr. No-Nonsense Is Coming: Tomi Lahren

Donald Trump still has about a month and a half until Inauguration Day, which means our enemies and even our allies have about a month and a half to get their berries back in the basket.

The threat of tariffs already got (Justin) Trudeau slobbering his way to Mar-A-Lago to smooth things over.

The president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, will fall in line too, once her "girl boss" opinion of herself meets reality.

But as for the terrorists in Gaza, the Hamas animals who brutally raped, murdered, and took captive innocent people in Israel on October 7, well they are getting a warning straight from Donny J Trump, too.

Trump is graciously giving those terrorist monsters until his Inauguration Day on January 20th to release ALL of the remaining hostages or there will be "ALL HELL TO PAY."

And not only will Trump retaliate, he has vowed to retaliate by hitting them harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied history of the USA.

Say what you want about Trump, but when he says he’s gonna do something, he does it.

And this go-around, he’s assembled a team that will get it done even faster and more decisively than before.

Our enemies around the world have been on a friggin' field day with Papa Ice Cream Cone in the White House.

But that field day is over.

The American people will NOT be walked on anymore.

And our allies will be defended, but they will also pay their fair share and act right.

No more coming to DC in a tracksuit with your pockets open looking for a handout.

We are the United States of America and the days of acquiescing and bowing to the rest of the world will be over soon.

The apology tour is almost over.

So while Christmas may be on December 25, second Christmas comes January 20th. Ho. Ho. Ho.

Those are my Final Thoughts.