OutKick's Clay Travis Gives Thoughts On President Joe Biden's Final Address

Clay Travis thinks it's about time we kicked Joe Biden's a** to the curb.

On Wednesday night, Joe Biden spoke to the nation for the last time as president in a farewell address.

Biden's departing address was another uninspiring appearance from the hardly-there president. His final croak as commander-in-chief on a national stage went about as poorly as expected.

Here to eulogize Sleepy Joe's term as president was OutKick founder Clay Travis, who skewered Biden for a pathetic run.

Appearing on Fox News' "Hannity" on Wednesday, CT delivered his scathing response.

"I thought it was pathetic," Clay told Hannity.

Biden's failed administration suffered several lows, including the withdrawal from Afghanistan, failure to stop inflation from skyrocketing, and Biden's presiding over international conflicts.

"There's a reason you talked about why Americans are overwhelmingly rejecting him," Clay continued.

"CNN said 61 percent of the people they polled — this is CNN — said that Joe Biden's presidency was a failure. Thirty-six percent of people approve of his presidency. And that didn't seem like a farewell address."

Biden also made DEI a focus of his presidency.

"It seemed like a lecture to the nation about why Joe Biden was right when the vast majority of Americans have decided he was wrong," Clay said.

"America's never been weaker. Now is the time for real leadership. I'm thankful that we kicked Joe Biden's a** to the curb. Good riddance. I never want to see him again."

The nation has been anticipating a president who will prioritize "America First," which will finally happen on Inauguration Day when Donald Trump steps back into the presidency.

Clay added on X: "Joe Biden is the worst president in any of our lives & his goodbye to the nation was filled with more reasons why America is lucky he’s gone in five days."

It sounds like Clay won't be donating to Biden's presidential library anytime soon.

Goodbye and good riddance, No. 46.

