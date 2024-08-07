Olympics Media Guide Defending Women's Sports And Biology Rejected By GlobeNewswire: Exclusive

Two organizations fighting for women's sports to be exclusive to women released a comprehensive media guide for the 2024 Paris Olympics. While defending women's sports should be an uncontroversial subject, a global leader in press releases and information dissemination appears to disagree as it has prevented the media guide from being released.

The Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS) and The International Consortium on Female Sports (ICFS) announced the release of their comprehensive media guide for the Olympics after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) released an absurd, 33-page ‘Portrayal Guidelines’ instructing the media on how it is supposed to speak about athletes competing in Paris.

The IOC's guidelines note that terms such as "biologically male" or "biologically female" are examples of "problematic language." In other words, the IOC believes biological truths and genetics are problematic.

ICONS and ICFS are two organizations that are living in reality and not turning a blind eye to transgender athletes - biological men - slowly but surely ruining women's sports around the world.

Their media guide promoted biologically accurate terminology to be used during the Games in Paris.

"The terms male and female are clear and respectful scientific language which reflect the reality of the human body. These terms must take precedence over language of personal identification and beliefs in order to preserve the rights and safety of female athletes," the ICON and ICFS media guide reads.

"The IOC states that terms to be avoided include: "born male", "born female", "biologically male", "biologically female", "genetically male", "genetically female." The IOC considers these terms to be "dehumanizing and inaccurate when used to describe transgender sportspeople and athletes with sex variation." There is nothing dehumanizing or inaccurate in reporting the sex of an athlete. What is dehumanizing to women is to ignore the sex-based reality of sports performance advantage."

After publishing their media guide, ICONS and ICFS turned to a company that specializes in issuing press releases to share the work with various organizations and outlets around the world. They turned to GlobeNewswire, a provider that reaches 158 countries they have previously used with no issues according to a source we spoke with, but were met with rejection notifications.

Global Leader In Press Release Distribution Rejects Pro-Woman Olympic Media Guide

According to emails shared with OutKick that included the rejections from GlobeNewswire, a company that claims to be "truth-seekers who aim to understand how the world works," the media guide from ICONS and ICFS was rejected twice.

The first rejection came July 29, three days after the Opening Ceremony, and stated that "This release is being rejected for inflammatory and derogatory content, which violates our policy. We do not accept text that refers to transgender women as "men" or "male." The release must be rewritten accordingly or it will not be disseminated."

While a global, presumably reputable, leader in press releases rejecting biology, physiology, or the protection of women's sports is no laughing matter, there is some humor in the situation.

On July 30, ICONS and ICFS received another notification of rejection of the media guide indicating that it was actually issued to some outlets July 26, but essentially fell through the cracks of their editorial team.

"We will not issue this press release as it targets a specific group of people in a way that is objectionable," the July 30 rejection notice stated in part. "We understand that an identical copy was issues on July 26th, however, that was in error and we will follow up internally on that."

As the IOC and GlobeNewswire continue to ignore women's sports being caught up in avoidable controversy, the most-talked-about story of the Paris Games involves two boxers competing in the women's division who have reportedly failed gender tests in the past that led them to be disqualified from the 2023 Women's World Championships.

GlobeNewswire and Notified, which oversees the distribution network, did not respond when reached for comment. OutKick will update this story if we get a response.