No, Joe Biden, An America Oligarchy Took Shape Long Ago | Bobby Burack

Joe Biden issued his final warning to Americans on Thursday during his farewell address.

"Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," Biden declared. "We see the consequences all across America, and we’ve seen it before."

In actuality, an oligarchy had taken shape in America long ago.

In July, the Democrat Party forced the President of the United States to drop his bid for re-election after conspiring with billionaire donors to freeze donations to his campaign. That's the work of an oligarchy.

In his reference, Biden was referring to billionaires bending the knee to Donald Trump, be it Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, or Patrick Soon-Shiong. And, of course, the power of Elon Musk, who unabatingly supported Trump after the first of two assassination attempts on the now president-elect's life. Yet each of those oligarchs, and we agree they are, were former supporters of the Democrat Party.

Specifically, Zuckerberg helped elect Biden in 2020 by admittedly censoring content, including the damning Hunter Biden laptop expose, on behalf of government agencies. At least one in six Biden voters say they would have changed their vote had they been aware of the report's validity.

Google is the most powerful non-governmental entity in the nation, and it consists of an algorithm that unaccountable oligarchs manually rigged in favor of the Democrat Party.

America is not actually the land of the people. Politicians don't actually act in the best interest of their voters. They act on behalf of the people with the money.

Trump said the quiet part out loud during his first term. Politics is quite simple: you give a campaign money, and it does what you want. Washington has always been rigged – rigged by the people who write the checks and against the people who do not.

Perhaps the grandest threat we face over the next decade is the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence. As a practical matter, AI's insatiable demand for energy is destroying our power grid. At this rate, blackouts are inevitable. Robots taking over society is not a fantasy.

Yet Washington has no plans to intervene. In 2023, lobbying on behalf of AI set yet another record with 460 organizations spending on federal lobbying — 302 more than in 2022. That marks a 7,567 percent increase from 2016 when just six organizations lobbied on AI-related issues.

The four leaders — Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta – each spent more than $10 million on lobbying. However, as policy specialist Hamza Chaudhry explained to Time – because the definition of lobbying only includes speaking with staffers about specific laws – those figures likely underestimate the amounts of money that tech companies spend on influencing lawmakers.

AI is not good for ordinary working Americans, but it's crucial for the oligarchs to grow their wealth over the next decade. Therefore, AI will continue to accelerate, consequences be damned.

None of this is exactly new.

Oligarchs with extreme wealth, power, and influence have long threatened the foundation of our very democracy. But for so long, the oligarchs in tech and media were firm supporters of the Democrat Party. Not now.

It ain't no fun when the rabbit got the gun.

Thus, Democrats and the legacy media now want to talk about the threat of an oligarchy creeping into America.