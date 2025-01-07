New York City Finds Another Way To Sucker Punch Its Residents; Then Again, They Voted For It | Tomi Lahren

New York City is one of the most expensive places to live on Earth. It only LOOKS like the Third World, possibly because much of the Third World has been imported into it. 

New York Governor Kathy Hochul knows that, and she knows how many people have left the state because of it. But she’s apparently trying to force more out.

Introducing…congestion pricing! 

Yes, if you want to drive on the city streets you already pay to maintain via your tax dollars, it’ll cost you extra and figuring out how much extra will also be a giant pain in your ass you certainly don’t need. 

So it goes like this: to drive into the area of Manhattan below 60th Street from the peak period of 5am-9pm Monday-Friday (ya know the waking hours that you would actually need to drive there) will cost you $9 bucks. Well, for now. It’s gonna go up to $12 in 2028 and then go up again to $15 in 2031. 

In the "non-peak" hours of, well overnight, and on Saturdays and Sundays it’ll cost you $2.25. 

Now these are just the prices for your average vehicle. Trucks and buses without city contracts will pay more, and quite a bit more. 

Cab passengers will also get hit with an extra 75 cents per trip and Uber/Lyft passengers an additional $1.50 per trip.

But Kathy wants you to be grateful because the original toll scale was $15 and now it’s only $9 so girl math tells her she saved you $6.

Kathy Hochul

Wow. She’s so generous! 

Oh, important to remember that New York City has spent nearly 5 BILLION on ILLEGALS for fiscal years 2023-2024. That number is expected to skyrocket to a projected $12 billion for fiscal year 2025.

But screw you, right? You should foot that bill AND pay more to drive in your own friggin city!

Or you could just ride the subway, at your own risk. 

New York Subway

You’ll likely be harassed but you may also be stabbed, pushed, shot, punched, peed on,  or lit on fricken fire. Maybe by an illegal, maybe by a homeless person, likely by someone who has at least 20 priors. 

All risks you must take in order to reduce emissions and be a good steward of the city that reeks of weed and piss. 

But to be fair, y’all in NYC keep voting for the people who do this to you, so I guess it’s kinda on you. 

Do better. 

And those are my Final Thoughts.

