Nancy Pelosi Laughably Blames Biden For Not Dropping Out Earlier

Nancy Pelosi might be the least self-aware person in American politics, and that is a remarkably high bar to clear. Pelosi, who effectively runs the Democrat Party, was instrumental in getting Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

That power play though, happened after Pelosi spent months and years vociferously defending his mental acuity to the public. As Joe Concha pointed out on X, Pelosi, before she pushed him out, said that Biden should be added to Mount Rushmore.

In February 2024, just a few months before Biden had a complete meltdown during the debate, Pelosi said that Biden was "very sharp," and "on the ball."

"I’ve worked with the president for a long time, especially closely as Speaker when he was president, and now since then, and he knows … I mean, he’s always on the ball," Pelosi told Anderson Cooper. "He knows these issues; he knows the legislation. He helped write some of it; he campaigned on it."

"Anyone who would think that they’re at some advantage because of his age thinks that at their peril, because he’s very sharp," she added.

Now, she says that the 2024 election loss to Donald Trump is partially Biden's fault for not dropping out of the race earlier. So Biden should have moved on, due to his age and decline, while Pelosi was lying and gaslighting the public about his mental abilities. Got it.

Maybe It's Time For Nancy Pelosi To Withdraw Too

In the aftermath of Trump's overwhelming victory, Pelosi now says that Democrats might have found a better candidate than Kamala Harris, if they'd only had more time.

In an interview with The New York Times, Pelosi claimed that "had the president [Biden] gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race.

"The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary. And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened. And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different"

We're all looking for the guy who did this!

Pelosi and other key Democrat leaders repeatedly and profusely lied to the public about Biden's age and abilities, until it became undeniable to the greater public that he was not capable of running a lemonade stand, let alone the country. Only then did they force him out.

He couldn't withdraw earlier in 2024 or 2023, because at that point, Pelosi and her media partners were still waist deep in their "Biden is the sharpest, smartest, most hard-working person in America" nonsense. There are any number of reasons why Democrats lost in 2024: their extremism on cultural issues, woke progressive virtue signaling, inflation, immigration, economic woes and so on. But another key is undeniably that millions of voters realized in mid-2024 that Democrats and the media had been lying to them about Biden's health.

Unfortunately for Pelosi, outside of her home state of California, most of the voting public doesn't like being lied to. It's their own fault that Biden stayed in as long as he did, just as it's their own fault they lost. And they're going to continue losing as long as they believe that lying and gaslighting are acceptable methods to get what they want.