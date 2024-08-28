MSNBC Finally Corrects Deceptive Edit of Joe Rogan Talking About Kamala Harris

Earlier this week, MSNBC uploaded a clip to TikTok in which it appeared Joe Rogan was praising Kamala Harris – which seemed odd given his recent criticism of the vice president.

It turns out that MSNBC had doctored the clip to make it seem as if Rogan was referring to Harris. He wasn't. He was discussing former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, whom he has long stated would have his vote.

According to Gabbard, MSNBC edited the clip to leave out the part where Rogan transitioned from talking about Harris to her.

"This is another example of how MSNBC is working hand in glove with the Democrat elite and the Kamala Harris campaign to try to spread lies, simply things that are not true," Gabbard said.

Rogan responded on Tuesday, saying he doesn't plan to sue MSNBC but that the network "deceptively edited" the clip.

"They just deceptively edited the things I was saying. They took it completely out of context where I was talking about. First of all, I was talking about Tulsi Gabbard and then I was talking about the media behind Kamala Harris, all this surge and all these people deciding that she can win and they put the two of those together and made it seem like I was praising Kamala Harris," Rogan said on his podcast.

"They don’t care about the truth, they just want a narrative to get out there amongst enough people because most people are just surface readers," he added.

MSNBC did not reply to Fox News Digital ’s request for comment. The network seemed to stand by the edit job until Rogan hinted he could, but wouldn't, sue.

On Thursday, MSNBC issued the following correction on TikTok to a new upload of the video:

"We have removed an earlier version of this post that incorrectly implied Joe Rogan was talking more about Vice President Kamala Harris. He was referring to Tulsi Gabbard."

The new clip, however, hears Rogan predict a "win" for Harris from four weeks ago, when her lead in the poll and betting odds was much higher.

"We’re in a very weird time with media and I think truth is super important," Rogan concluded. "I think someone that’s willing to do something like that, that’s a real offense. It’s a real offense! It’s not a small thing. It’s a real lie and it’s a lie that changes other people’s opinions."

Indeed.