MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Accuses Media Of Pro-Trump Bias -- Seriously

The argument that the mainstream media is beholden to a pro-Trump bias is so patently absurd that only a few American television shows are ignorant enough to argue it. Those shows include "The View," "ReidOut," and "The Dan Le Batard Show."

Add "Morning Joe" to the list.

On Wednesday, the MSNBC morning show complained that the American media is "so concerned with being objective" that its coverage of the 2024 election favors Donald Trump.

"For some reason, the mainstream media, nine years into Donald Trump's era in politics, still doesn't know how to cover Donald Trump. They are still engaging even at this late hour in moral relativism," argued host Joe Scarborough.

Perhaps the others should take cues on how to cover Trump from Scarborough – as in overly emotional, spiteful, and without objectivity.

To understand Scarborough's coverage of Trump, consider that MSNBC – the most liberal news network on cable – canceled "Morning Joe" the Monday after the assassination attempt in July reportedly out of fear someone would say something "irresponsible."

Comparisons between Trump and Adolf Hitler had become a regular theme on "Morning Joe."

Our friends at MediaResearchCenter reviewed transcripts and found at least 14 separate occasions over the past two years in which "Morning Joe" either likened Trump to a dictator or called him a "threat to Democracy."

That said, while the rest of the press might not cover Trump as hatefully as Scarborough, most of the legacy media is still openly rooting for Kamala Harris to win in November.

No industry has participated more in the deceptive re-packaging of Harris than the U.S. media.

For reference, a NewsBuster study found that 89% of ABC, CBS, and NBC's coverage of Trump was deemed "negative." Using the same measurement, their coverage of Harris was deemed 84% "positive."

The legacy media is in the bag for Kamala. That's not a dispute. Joe Scarborough just wishes the media was in the bag further, like he is.

Free Speech Is On The Ballot In 2024 | Bobby Burack