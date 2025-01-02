More Money From Biden To Ukraine? Americans Are Sick Of It And Jan. 20 Can't Come Soon Enough | Tomi Lahren

To date, we’ve sent Ukraine more than $100 billion in weapons, resources, and services to fund and support not only an endless war, but also its bureaucracy.

And it’s not over.

Joe might seem like an absentee president in his remaining weeks, but don’t worry, he’s still working overtime to make sure Ukraine is taken care of, off your back and mine, of course.

So here it is, another $2.5 billion in weapons funding for Ukraine.



Oh, but that’s not all. The US Treasury Department is feeling extra generous with your money this holiday season, so in addition to the weapons support, you and I are providing $3.4 billion in ECONOMIC ASSISTANCE for Ukraine.

This will go towards the salaries of the civilian government, school employees, healthcare workers and first responders as well as other government services.

Yes, you and I are funding salaries for government employees in UKRAINE. And we HAVE BEEN for the last 2 plus years!

This is INFURIATING and a slap in the face to all Americans busting our butts to make ends meet in the aftermath of Bidenomics.

Let me reiterate this, not only are we funding Ukraine’s border security and ENDLESS military effort, but we are also footing the bill for their bureaucrats and employees. Is that treason, because it sure feels like treason.

Meanwhile, we have Democrats and media hacks whining over the price tag on securing our border and carrying out mass deportations.

Donald Trump has vowed to end the war and cut off the blank check spending to Ukraine and I believe he will.

But a message to all the RINO Republicans- including Speaker Johnson- who continually promises more and passes bills to fund Ukraine, WE DIDN’T VOTE FOR THIS.

Get it together. We are SICK of it and SICK of America LAST!!