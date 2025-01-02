More Money From Biden To Ukraine? Americans Are Sick Of It And Jan. 20 Can't Come Soon Enough | Tomi Lahren

Published|Updated

To date, we’ve sent Ukraine more than $100 billion in weapons, resources, and services to fund and support not only an endless war, but also its bureaucracy. 

And it’s not over. 

Joe might seem like an absentee president in his remaining weeks, but don’t worry, he’s still working overtime to make sure Ukraine is taken care of, off your back and mine, of course. 

So here it is, another $2.5 billion in weapons funding for Ukraine. 

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at an event with world leaders launching a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukrainian Recovery and Reconstruction on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)


Oh, but that’s not all. The US Treasury Department is feeling extra generous with your money this holiday season, so in addition to the weapons support, you and I are providing $3.4 billion in ECONOMIC ASSISTANCE for Ukraine.

This will go towards the salaries of the civilian government, school employees, healthcare workers and first responders as well as other government services. 

Yes, you and I are funding salaries for government employees in UKRAINE. And we HAVE BEEN for the last 2 plus years!

This is INFURIATING and a slap in the face to all Americans busting our butts to make ends meet in the aftermath of Bidenomics. 

A sticker insinuates that President Joe Biden is responsible for high gas prices on a gas pump near Spearman, Texas on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Nick Oxford for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Let me reiterate this, not only are we funding Ukraine’s border security and ENDLESS military effort, but we are also footing the bill for their bureaucrats and employees. Is that treason, because it sure feels like treason.

Meanwhile, we have Democrats and media hacks whining over the price tag on securing our border and carrying out mass deportations. 

Donald Trump has vowed to end the war and cut off the blank check spending to Ukraine and I believe he will.

President Of Olympics Has Change Of Tune About Donald Trump Ahead Of 2028 Games

President Donald Trump speaks before members of the Club 47 group at the Palm Beach Convention Center on June 14, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

But a message to all the RINO Republicans- including Speaker Johnson- who continually promises more and passes bills to fund Ukraine, WE DIDN’T VOTE FOR THIS.

Get it together. We are SICK of it and SICK of America LAST!!

Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.