College Athletes Reportedly Offered Thousands To Endorse Montana Senator Who Is Against Women's Sports

A number of college athletes in Montana have been offered money in exchange for endorsement videos for Democratic Senator Jon Tester as he runs for re-election in 2024, according to emails.

According to University of Montana athletic director Kent Haslam, a group called ‘Montana Together’ recently sourced student-athletes at the university offering payments in exchange for the endorsement of Tester. The group's initial contact with the athletes came in July through a representative of Opendorse.com, a platform used by student-athletes to land Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

According to emails obtained by Fox News, ‘Montana Together’ was offering student-athletes $400 for two scripted videos, $800 for two unscripted videos, and $2,400 for four unscripted videos endorsing Tester.

"We have an NIL opportunity for Montana student-athletes, and I could use your help getting the information below to any individuals who you recommend applying for this campaign. Montana Together is using Opendorse to source athletes for an NIL deal," the email reads. "Who are they looking for?: Athletes who attend college in Montana and are interested in spreading the word about Senator Jon Tester and causes you care about."

Fox News was told by Tester's campaign that they had no knowledge of the actions and are not in communication with ‘Montana Together.’

Based on the emails, Sen. Tester and his campaign come across as incredibly desperate. Given his stance on transgender athletes competing in women's sports - something voters in the historically red state of Montana are likely very passionate about - his desperation makes sense.

Sen. Tester was one of 51 Democrats who voted against a Republican-led amendment to prevent biological men from competing in women's sports.

Lily Meskers, a track athlete at the University of Montana who first made the offer to athletes public, remembered the senator's stance on that specific matter.

"When I first received the NIL deal offer, I immediately felt frustration. I had to ask myself, ‘Why would someone seek my endorsement when their values directly negatively impact me?’ Tester's vote against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is against everything I’ve worked toward as a female athlete," Meskers explained.

"This vote is a gateway to biological men taking away scholarships, medals and roster spots from female athletes. Many female athletes on my team shared this frustration."

Tester was first elected to the United States Senate in 2006 and has won re-election in each of the last two cycles. He is running against Republican Tim Sheehy, a former Navy Seal Officer, this election cycle.