Money-Grubbing Race Hustle That Is BLM Is Shameful In Wake Of Penny Verdict; Days Are Numbered | Tomi Lahren

Oh look, calling for a race war and for black people to kill white people all in the name of a homeless man with mental health and addiction issues you and his own family didn’t give one crap about until you could use him and his death for attention and excuse to spew your typical hateful BLM absolute mouth trash.

BLM is a joke. It’s a money-making race hustle that, since its inception in the wake of Ferguson and the "hands up don’t shoot lie" has done NOT ONE SINGLE FREAKIN THING to better the lives of ANYONE outside of its scam founders and operators.

And now that there’s a high-profile case involving a white man and a black man, these shameless vultures pounce.

Not because they give a rat’s ass about Jordan Neely, but because now they have a flimsy reason to scream, yell, loot, burn and intimidate.

But someone forgot to tell these losers that, not only did Daniel Penny step up to protect people of color on that subway, the jury that acquitted him was mostly female and included 4 people of color.

These people are scam artists, but not even good ones.

And here’s the deal, it’s not 2020 anymore. This crap isn’t popular anymore. The nation has been there, done that, posted the black square, and the nation finally realized it was a hoax, a joke and a fraud.

So scream and yell all ya want. Your audience is smaller than you think it is and word of warning, come January 20th there will be a new sheriff in town and I can guarantee you this, President Trump will not sit idly by as communities and businesses are burned in the name of your twisted "justice."

Go home or better yet, get a job and contribute something meaningful to society.

Those are my Final Thoughts.