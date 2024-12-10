Money-Grubbing Race Hustle That Is BLM Is Shameful In Wake Of Penny Verdict; Days Are Numbered | Tomi Lahren

Published|Updated

Oh look, calling for a race war and for black people to kill white people all in the name of a homeless man with mental health and addiction issues you and his own family didn’t give one crap about until you could use him and his death for attention and excuse to spew your typical hateful BLM absolute mouth trash.

BLM is a joke. It’s a money-making race hustle that, since its inception in the wake of Ferguson and the "hands up don’t shoot lie" has done NOT ONE SINGLE FREAKIN THING to better the lives of ANYONE outside of its scam founders and operators. 

And now that there’s a high-profile case involving a white man and a black man, these shameless vultures pounce.

Not because they give a rat’s ass about Jordan Neely, but because now they have a flimsy reason to scream, yell, loot, burn and intimidate.

But someone forgot to tell these losers that, not only did Daniel Penny step up to protect people of color on that subway, the jury that acquitted him was mostly female and included 4 people of color. 

These people are scam artists, but not even good ones.

And here’s the deal, it’s not 2020 anymore. This crap isn’t popular anymore. The nation has been there, done that, posted the black square, and the nation finally realized it was a hoax, a joke and a fraud.

So scream and yell all ya want. Your audience is smaller than you think it is and word of warning, come January 20th there will be a new sheriff in town and I can guarantee you this, President Trump will not sit idly by as communities and businesses are burned in the name of your twisted "justice."

Go home or better yet, get a job and contribute something meaningful to society. 

Those are my Final Thoughts.

Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.