Mark Zuckerberg's Apology For Censoring Americans Is A Day Late And A Dollar Short | Tomi Lahren

I’m circling back to what I think should be the bombshell news of the week, the Mark Zuckerberg half-hearted apology for censoring Americans at the behest of Biden and Harris.

In this letter to Congressman Jim Jordan, Zuck admits to censoring Americans- even for memes and jokes- about COVID, COVID protocols and vaccines and also for helping to cover-up and demote the VERY real Hunter Biden Laptop From Hell story on Facebook.

Facebook did all of this at the direct- and I mean VERY direct- demand from the Biden/Harris administration and uh, I should know because I was part of it.

If you recall, the Biden/Harris team wanted my posts on the COVID vax to be buried and even suggested an algorithm change to replace my content with other content more favorable to the White House narrative.

So yeah, thanks for the apology Zuck, but it’s too little too late.

On the COVID part of it, alone, I have to wonder how many people got the shot due to the COVID fear porn propaganda push and censorship of dissenting voices like mine…

I mean, that has lifelong ramifications.

And in terms of the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell censorship, that no doubt impacted and interfered in the 2020 election- ironically, that was the reason it was supposedly buried, because it would influence the election.

But it wasn’t "Russian disinformation" at all and the FBI knew it.

Nice of Zuck to acknowledge this but the damage has been done.

Also important to note the White House is not apologizing and the White House is actually fighting for what it considers its right to keep this up- to continue to pressure social media companies to remove or monkey with content it doesn’t like.

Just imagine how much worse it would be under a Harris/Walz admin.

We know how Tampon Tim feels about free speech..

I will never forgive Zuck for this and you shouldn’t either.

Democrats are so entitled, controlling mainstream media isn’t enough. They want social media too.

Thank goodness for Elon Musk and his purchase of X.

Without him and without that move, who knows where we’d be.

I wonder though, does this mean Meta will stop policing COVID commentary? I don’t buy it.

Sleep with one eye open, America. We can’t trust anyone anymore.

Those are my Final Thoughts.