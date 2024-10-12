What Kamala Harris Could Have Told The View's Sunny Hostin; And What It Tells Us That She Didn’t | Erika Sanzi

Sunny Hostin asked Kamala Harris on The View a simple and straightforward question: What would she do differently from Joe Biden? Her response? "There is not a thing that comes to mind." She couldn’t name a single thing. 

Kamala Harris on a previous visit to ‘The View,’ with Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin on January 8, 2019 (Photo by Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

And while, to some, this might seem like an unremarkable moment in the grand scheme of a vice president’s loyalty to the president, it reveals something deeply clarifying — Kamala Harris is fully on board with the Biden administration’s complete gutting of Title IX. 

What does that actually mean? 

It means that the current Vice President who wants to be the next President thinks it’s perfectly fine for males to self-identify into female spaces. She thinks it’s OK for males to undress in front of female athletes, without their consent. And she’s perfectly comfortable with males spiking volleyballs off girls’ faces and stealing their medals and podium spots. 

ATLANTA - University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center.  (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is how Kamala stands up for girls and women. 

The Biden administration rewrote Title IX to expand the definition of sex to include gender identity. These changes, made without Congressional approval, allow males who self-identify as female to enter female-only spaces in every public educational institution. Locker rooms, bathrooms, and even competitive athletic teams are no longer protected spaces for girls and women. Males can compete against female athletes simply by claiming to be a girl. And Kamala Harris, who constantly portrays herself as a warrior for women, doesn’t have a damn thing to say about it. 

Paula Scanlan shares her story as a swimmer at UPenn competing against teammate Lia Thomas, the first transgender D-1 athlete to win a title. The Take Back Title IX bus tour made its first stop in Scranton, Pennsylvania, rallying against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports. The crowd was primarily composed of women and girls. Many female athletes feel that the upcoming changes to Title IX rules, originally intended to ensure fair competition, now make it difficult to compete on an even playing field. (Photo by Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SCRANTON, Pa. - Paula Scanlan shares her story as a swimmer at UPenn competing against teammate Lia Thomas, the first transgender D-1 athlete to win a title. The Take Back Title IX bus tour made its first stop on May 29, 2024 in Scranton, rallying against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports. The crowd was primarily composed of women and girls. Many female athletes feel that the upcoming changes to Title IX rules, originally intended to ensure fair competition, now make it difficult to compete on an even playing field. (Photo by Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sunny Hostin gave her the chance to say, "I think maybe we’ve gone too far with some of this gender stuff" but instead, she bragged about always being the last person in the room with Biden on everything, which we can assume includes the complete and total gutting of Title IX. 

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk to an event on gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 26, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Think about that. A self-proclaimed champion of women who wants to be our next president isn’t even willing to protect Title IX. It’s hard to fathom that a law, once hailed for giving women and girls the right to participate and compete on a level playing field, now subjects them to naked men in their locker room and totally unfair (and often unsafe) competition. Harris had the opportunity again on Steven Colbert’s show to stand up for these women and girls and say "we got this wrong." Instead, she again defaulted to her comfort zone of talking a lot but saying nothing. 

Some have argued that Harris is simply playing the role of a dutiful vice president, maintaining alignment with her boss. But Title IX isn’t just a political issue; it’s a civil rights issue. And for a woman who prides herself on being an ally and champion for women and girls, her silence is deafening. But also clarifying. 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about Florida’s new 6-week abortion ban during an event at the Prime Osborn Convention Center on May 01, 2024. But Harris has not spoken out to defend women and girls who are under attack via the dismantling of Title IX by the administration that she has been a part of for the last nearly four years. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In a normal world, Harris would do tough interviews, and she’d be asked to give her position, specifically, on the radical changes to Title IX that were made on her watch. She should be nailed down on where she stands on girls and women losing their single-sex spaces and being forced to compete against male athletes in the female division. 

If she supports Biden’s changes to Title IX, she should say so plainly. But if she believes, as the overwhelming majority of Americans do, that this change undermines the hard-won rights of women and girls and is fundamentally wrong and unfair, then she should have the moral courage to stand up and say it. 

I’m hardly a fan of Kamala Harris but if she wants more people to like her and believe she means what she says, she should take a hard stand against Biden’s disastrous changes to Title IX and promise to roll them back if she wins the White House. 

Erika Sanzi is the Director of Outreach for Parents Defending Education.