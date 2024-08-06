Kamala Harris-Tim Walz Ticket Is Roasted By The Internet

The results are in and the Internet has determined the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket as one of the most radical, most Hamas-loving, most BLM-loving, burn the police precincts to the ground White House hopefuls ever.

Days after it was reported that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro served in the Israeli Defense Forces as a teenager and once wrote that peace "will never come" to the Middle East, Shapiro had a crisis moment that ultimately was too much for the Harris pro-Hamas radicals.

Enter Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Now here's a guy who will let the radicals have their way like they did during the George Floyd riots where Walz delayed sending in the National Guard as the city burned. "I simply believe that we try to do the best we can," Walz said recently of his response in 2020.

And with that, we have ourselves a race to the White House.