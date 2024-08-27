Kamala Harris' Team Asking Reporters Which Interviewer She Should Pick For Sitdown: Report

As of publication, 37 days have passed since Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and Kamala Harris essentially emerged as the nominee.

She has not participated in a single interview or press conference since that time. Shades of Biden in 2020, no doubt.

Harris' team does, however, plan to break the streak in the coming weeks. Politico reported Tuesday that her campaign staff has been asking reporters and television producers who in the media should interview Harris.

"The universe of reporters in the mix for this interview is relatively small, especially if the Harris campaign is set on making it a network TV event," says Politico.

The options include the three evening newscasters ABC's David Muir, NBC's Lester Holt, and CBS's Norah O'Donnell.

While O'Donnell is most likely to give Harris a softball interview, CBS has the lowest ratings of the three networks. Muir has the highest ratings but is also co-moderating the Harris-Trump debate on Sep. 10. Holt, as evidenced by his post-debate interview with Biden, is most likely to challenge the vice president.

The Harris campaign has also considered the following five hosts from CNN: Dana Bash, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Kaitlin Collins, and Abby Phillips.

Do not rule out Phillips, the least famous of the five anchors. Phillips is an avowed supporter of Harris and would best allow her to tout her "accomplishments" as a black woman.

"NBC’s SAVANNAH GUTHRIE was also a popular choice. Going to a home team booster on MSNBC would not satisfy the media chatter about being challenged in a tough environment, but it can’t be ruled out," the report adds.

Former Harris communications adviser Ashley Etienne suggests she pick CBS host Gayle King.

You might wonder why ABC golden boy George Stephanopoulos is not in the discussion. Bill Clinton's communications director is among the most prominent media allies of the Democratic Party. However, every president has a go-to interviewer on whom they can rely. Stephanopoulos was Biden's guy. Harris would be wise to find her own.

If there were odds, we suspect Gayle King would be the favorite to conduct the first interview with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

King has some cachet – she's Oprah's friend – and would not challenge Harris on topics like her handling of the Southern border, bypassing voters to the nominee, and her shoddy record as district attorney.