Joe Biden Gives Unhinged Press Conference, Says He'd Have Beaten Trump

Joe Biden is president for only another 10 days, but that's still a terrifying number, given his extremist views and seriously declining mental abilities.

In a press conference on Friday afternoon, Biden went off on Meta/Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the company's new decision to end its divisive, harmful "fact checking" process, as well as the elimination of the company's diversity, equity and inclusion department.

When discussing Meta, Biden stumbled his way through some indefensible, anti-reality remarks.

He said they were "…walking away from fax(?) checking, as well as not reporting anything having to do with, uh, um, discrimination regarding, uh, TPS. I find to be, just contrary to American justice, the way we talk about one another. Telling the truth matters, I mean, it's uh, I know I'm on national television, but you all are local reporters and national reporters, this is not a real question, but what do you think? You think it doesn't matter that they let be printed where millions of people read it, things that are simply not true? I mean, I don't know what that's all about."

He continued, saying it's not what America's all about and rambling about "fact checking" before tailing off into his patented "anyway."

Free speech is not what America's all about? It's terrifying how disconnected from America and reality this president, and his disgraceful administration, actually is.

Joe Biden's Delusional, Inexcusable Criticisms Just The Start

What's not understandable is the mentality that Biden exemplifies here, and the one his administration embodied in violating the First Amendment. Biden and his handlers do not want to tolerate anyone sharing opinions or ideas that contradict their ideology. Censorship, the type that this administration wanted to force on Meta because of an obsession with COVID vaccines, is anti-American.

Meta removing its "fact checking" process is an inarguable good, allowing people to freely discuss complex issues without fear. And Biden's insistence on telling the truth is laughable, considering his history, and the history of the press he refers to.

The Hunter Biden laptop story, the lab leak theory, mask and vaccine mandates, meetings with Hunter's Chinese business partners, Biden's cognitive decline, "climate change," the Afghanistan withdrawal, pardoning his son…the list of lies is endless. Telling the truth quite obviously doesn't matter to him. Censoring people who disagree with progressive politics does.

But Biden's insane press conference didn't end there.

When asked if he regretted running for re-election, he once again showed his decline.

"I would've beaten Trump, could've beaten Trump and I think that Kamala could've beaten Trump and would've beaten Trump," Biden responded.

Kamala would have beaten Trump? She literally just lost to him, and it wasn't close. We don't have to engage in hypothetical questions because it actually happened!

Biden's just gone. He's mentally gone, his ideology is gone. All around him, companies are rejecting his ideology and turning back towards free speech. Thank God this disaster is over in 10 days. Can't come soon enough.