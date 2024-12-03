Jemele Hill Says She And Kamala Harris Are 'Overqualified Black Women' Who Fell Victim To Racism

After the election, Jemele Hill posted on X that she had no comment. Hill said she was going to do what her critics asked of her: "stick to sports." However, she broke her silence this week by providing her first post-election analysis.

In doing so, she – yep, you guessed it – blamed racism. And sexism.

Jemele claimed Donald Trump's victory is "personal" to her. She said, like herself, Kamala Harris is an "overqualified black woman" who fell victim to the ills of American society.

"I take the reelection of Donald Trump quite personally because of the person themselves, but also as a black woman," Hill commented on her podcast this week. "And that is because I think for a lot of black women, we can relate to Kamala Harris just in the sense of some of us have been in that position before where we felt qualified, if not overqualified in many respects."

Is that so?

"And I don't think it's by any accident that both of Trump's presidential victories have been against women," Hill continued. "I hate to use the word ‘ready,’ but at what point will America be ready for a woman to be in that role? I think it's a question we have to ask ourselves, is this like, what is it going to take? Because I see all this post-election autopsy's trying to box around what I think was pretty obvious about how racism and misogyny were driving a lot of the coverage, the opinions, and even how the 'electoriate' [sic] saw Kamala Harris."

Jemele called Kamala "overqualified." Here's the issue: Harris was uniquely unqualified to be a presidential candidate.

See, winning a primary, and thus the delegates, is the only official qualification for a presidential nominee on either the Democratic or Republican ticket. Kamala Harris didn't do that.

Harris was installed. Primary voters had no say. She last ran during the 2020 primary, during which voters rejected her to the degree that she had to drop out before the Iowa caucuses.

As always, the facts are pesky.

Also, Jemele probably shouldn't deem herself an "overqualified black woman." For years, guilty white executives – at ESPN, CNN, The Atlantic, and TNT – have paid her millions of dollars for jobs that she not only didn't earn but at which she failed.

The dirty little secret about Jemele Hill is that – whether she's on television, podcasting, or writing books – her audience is not large enough to justify her large salary. Hence, Charles Barkely acknowledging last month that she "gets fired a lot."

Further, notice how Hill doesn't cite any evidence to support her claim that Harris lost the election because she is a black woman. That's because there aren't any.

In fact, Trump made gains among women and black voters compared to 2020. Hmm.

According to the Democrat firm Blueprint, swing voters named "inflation" and "immigration" as the main two reasons for not supporting Harris in the election. The firm found that swing voters felt "Harris focused more on culture war issues than helping the middle class."

White or black, male or female, the 2024 election was a referendum on the Democrat Party's detachment from ordinary Americans and embrace of an ideology that is further left than with which the median voter is conformable. We support this claim by referencing internal Democrat polling showing Biden, a white man, trailing Trump worse than Harris.

Again, those facts … they are pesky.

Jemele Hill's post-election analysis is as shallow and predictable as you could expect. She doesn't have the depth to discuss political topics without exposing herself as wholly uninformed.

Hill is about as bad at talking about politics as her galpal Cari Champion, who deleted her X account after CNN pundit Scott Jennings humiliated her last week on the topic of free speech.

That was probably racist, too. It had to be, right?

Jemele Hill and Kamala Harris so badly want to be victims. They just aren't.