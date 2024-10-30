I'm A Single-Issue Voter, And To Me, There Is No Bigger Issue In 2024 Than This | Tomi Lahren

I’m a single-issue voter, it’s true.

Immigration-or rather the Biden/Harris welcomed invasion- is my top issue, and it’s really the issue that impacts all other major issues including the economy, schools, and national security.

So we know thousands of murderers are here, rapists, gang members, violent criminals. All here.

So removing them is priority number 1 and why that’s controversial for Democrats is really something else.

Not only are Democrats along with the Biden/Harris DOJ working to keep non-citizens on the voter rolls, they also vote against bills to deport migrants who commit sex crimes.

But beyond the sex offenders and gang members and murderers, the fact of the matter remains, there are millions more migrants that have been actively IMPORTED into this country who will also break our communities.

That doesn’t sound nice to say, but it’s the truth.

You know the plight of Aurora, Colorado and Springfield, Ohio.

Well take a look at another community ravaged by the same kind of thing.

Poop streaming down the walls of an apartment complex.

Import the Third World, you get the Third World.

This isn't hard to figure out.

And you know what, I'm not soulless, I feel for these people. It's not their fault the Biden/Harris system plopped them down in rural Ohio and left them to their own devices. What the hell did they expect would happen?

Truth is, they don't care.

And Americans are a compassionate people, we are, but our compassion and our patience with this kind of thing is wearing thin.

The people of small town Ohio shouldn't be expected to carry this burden!

No community should.

And if Kamala is elected. This will be just the beginning. We've got 10 million plus now. Imagine 4 years from now.

Make no mistake, this won't be easy for Trump to clean up. It's gonna take time and effort but you know he's gonna do it and he's gonna put people like Tom Homan in the driver's seat to get it done.

That might not give you the warm fuzzies but it must be done because the other option is to wave adios to America. We will be overrun. We can't afford what they did to this country in the last 4 years let alone give them another 4 to make it worse.

Undoing what has been done. Hell, I'll use Kamala's favorite line even- UNBURDENING ourselves from what has been- is what I voted on and if you're honest with yourself, you probably will too.

Those are my Final Thoughts.