I'm A Single-Issue Voter, And To Me, There Is No Bigger Issue In 2024 Than This | Tomi Lahren

Published|Updated

I’m a single-issue voter, it’s true. 

Immigration-or rather the Biden/Harris welcomed invasion- is my top issue, and it’s really the issue that impacts all other major issues including the economy, schools, and national security. 

So we know thousands of murderers are here, rapists, gang members, violent criminals. All here. 

So removing them is priority number 1 and why that’s controversial for Democrats is really something else. 

Not only are Democrats along with the Biden/Harris DOJ working to keep non-citizens on the voter rolls, they also vote against bills to deport migrants who commit sex crimes. 

But beyond the sex offenders and gang members and murderers, the fact of the matter remains, there are millions more migrants that have been actively IMPORTED into this country who will also break our communities. 

That doesn’t sound nice to say, but it’s the truth. 

You know the plight of Aurora, Colorado and Springfield, Ohio. 

Well take a look at another community ravaged by the same kind of thing.

Fs Sot 3 (7)

Poop streaming down the walls of an apartment complex.

Import the Third World, you get the Third World. 

This isn't hard to figure out. 

And you know what, I'm not soulless, I feel for these people. It's not their fault the Biden/Harris system plopped them down in rural Ohio and left them to their own devices. What the hell did they expect would happen? 

Truth is, they don't care. 

And Americans are a compassionate people, we are, but our compassion and our patience with this kind of thing is wearing thin.

The people of small town Ohio shouldn't be expected to carry this burden!

No community should.

And if Kamala is elected. This will be just the beginning. We've got 10 million plus now. Imagine 4 years from now. 

Make no mistake, this won't be easy for Trump to clean up. It's gonna take time and effort but you know he's gonna do it and he's gonna put people like Tom Homan in the driver's seat to get it done.

That might not give you the warm fuzzies but it must be done because the other option is to wave adios to America. We will be overrun. We can't afford what they did to this country in the last 4 years let alone give them another 4 to make it worse. 

Undoing what has been done. Hell, I'll use Kamala's favorite line even- UNBURDENING ourselves from what has been- is what I voted on and if you're honest with yourself, you probably will too. 

Those are my Final Thoughts.

Tags
Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.