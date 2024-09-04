Hard To Take NFL Seriously In Other Causes When It Won't Defend Free Speech | Tomi Lahren

Sports leagues, Hollywood, Academia and Big Government. All entities primarily controlled by Liberal Democrats and all entities that are VERY selective with their valiant activism.

This week, front and center on the wheel of hypocrisy is the NFL.

The league is very amped to play a regular-season game in São Paulo, Brazil featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers.

There’s just one little problem the original activist league is ignoring, the fact that Brazil’s government recently banned X throughout the nation.

40 million Brazilian citizens plus American athletes and fans won’t have access to arguably the only free speech platform left on earth.

This ban sprang out of a feud between Brazil’s minister of the Supreme Court and X owner Elon Musk. This cat De Moraes made censorship demands Musk wouldn’t comply with and as a punishment, X has been banned.

And not just that, individuals or businesses – including the NFL when it is in-country – that are found to still be accessing X by using VPNs could be fined about 9 grand.

And while I understand that Brazil as a sovereign nation has the right to do whatever it pleases and ban whatever it wants, it’s rather rich that the NFL- a league that cosigned anthem-kneeling and a league that features provocative "end racism" artwork on its fields is so comfortable partnering and expanding into a nation that robs its people of the most important fundamental right, free speech and expression!

The NFL doesn’t seem too shook over it.

But that’s how these sports leagues operate.

The only "oppression" they get loud about is the oppression they conjure out of thin air here in the USA.

If you’ll recall, the MLB moved an entire All-Star game out of Atlanta due to "voter suppression" which wasn’t suppression at all.

And the most glaring example is the NBA’s coddling and appeasement of Communist and human rights abusing China.

It’s always the same song and dance and that’s why we should never take their selective crusades seriously.

It’s all about the money and it always will be.